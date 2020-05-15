Alex Alexander Delivers Raw, Soulful EP "Helpless"

Swedish pop sensation Alex Alexander is here with his highly anticipated EP, the scintillating electro-pop and Latin-inspired Helpless.

The 5-track Helpless EP is a song-cycle of electronic ballads that blend a number of different sub-genres while staying under a melodic umbrella. It's a pristine demonstration of Alexander's sound, which is highlighted by bouncy rhythms, acoustic guitar plucks, and raw, emotive vocals.

Alexander kicks things off with the project's title track, a tropical-inspired pop and moombah hybrid that will have listeners yearning for the sun-kissed, utopian vibes of summer. The ensuing single "Lyin' Eyes" is a downtempo electronic bop dripping with soul due to its seductive, beguiling horns, lending to a soulful ballad that evokes lipstick stains and red velvet.

The third track, "Don't Make Me," is an electronic slow-burner that churns along to a hypnotic 95 BPM while showcasing the nuanced peaks and valleys of Alexander's vocal stylings. He follows with "Breaking Down The Wall," a beautiful R&B-inspired jam that blends elements of bluegrass and dream pop, before closing out the EP with the Refeci remix of "Don't Make Me," which gives the original a gritty synth-pop edge.

Up to this point, Alex Alexander has released 25 singles, amassing over 70 million streams and establishing himself as a bona fide artist to watch in the international pop scene. Moreover, he is setting himself up for a monster 2020 not only with the release of Helpless, but also with a big move to Los Angeles. As Latin-inspired music continues to permeate the dance music industry, Alex Alexander is poised to mark his territory.

