Ali Love, Nicky Night Time, and Breakbot Join Forces for "Ubiquity"

A true cosmopolitan tune, “Ubiquity” is the joint effort of three budding artists at opposite ends of the globe. Australian producer Nicky Night Time, English singer and musician Ali Love, and LA-based beatsmith Breakbot have combined musical forces for a hypnotizing single that transports listeners straight to a dreamy disco dance floor.

“Ubiquity” applies classic disco synths, funky bass riffs, and a Daft Punk-inspired, vocoded vocal for a groovy and euphoric result. Out via Sweat It Out and Nicky’s own Music to Dance To label, the collaboration most certainly abides as danceable.

Nicky Night time made his way into dance music at the height of the electro-pop wave, touring alongside distinguished acts such as Phoenix, Daft Punk, Bloc Party, and more. His single “Everybody Together” reached the top spot on the ARIA Club Chart, and the track was nominated for the ARIA Award for Best Dance Release at 2014's ARIA Music Awards. Recently he’s collaborated with the likes of Elderbrook, Hayden James, Gorgon City, and Duke Dumont, among others.

Ali Love’s synth-pop album Love Harder served as his break into the scene, and he has since appeared on records with CamelPhat, The Chemical Brothers, Justice, Lee Foss, and more. Rounding out “Ubiquity” is Breakbot, who’s most favorably known for his song “Baby I’m Yours,” which has tallied an immense 208 million streams. Since then, he’s produced for artists such as Lizzo and Parcels.

