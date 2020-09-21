Alison Wonderland just announced that her next single will be dropping this week. Titled "Bad Things," the upcoming tune is her first solo release of 2020 following her April collaboration with phem, "WWCBD," and March single with Chet Porter, "Bummed."

It's important to note that although the embedded tweet below states that the song is to be released on Wednesday, September 23rd, Alison clarified in a follow-up tweet that the listed date was a mistake and that the song will actually be released on Thursday.

On Twitter, a clip of her performing the unreleased single with Porter on the drums at the virtual edition of Lollapalooza was widely shared so fans can relive the first taste of the track before its official launch this week. In the video, viewers can see that "Bad Things" is set to be another one of her beloved vocal-heavy originals.

"Bad Things" by Alison Wonderland is slated for release this Thursday, September 24th. You can pre-save the upcoming track on Spotify and Apple Music here.

FOLLOW ALISON WONDERLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/awonderdj

Twitter: twitter.com/awonderland

Instagram: instagram.com/awonderland

Spotify: spoti.fi/3clhKRg