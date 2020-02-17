Alison Wonderland and Dillon Francis Reveal They're Working on a Second Collab

While most of the world was out enjoying dinner and dessert with their significant other or friends, workaholic DJ/producers Alison Wonderland and Dillon Francis chose to spend their Valentine's Day in the studio. On Twitter, Alison Wonderland (real name Alexandra Sholler) shared an image of the duo hard at work on their second collaboration.

The work in progress will follow up last year's "Lost My Mind." The mega-collab received multiple remixes from a variety of dance music up and comers as well as a rework from NGHTMRE. The song also inspired a 15-stop co-headline tour that saw the duo travel across North America.

Just recently, Sholler raised $103,000 for the firefighters and wildlife in Australia affected by the massive fires, via a limited edition shirt with all proceeds going to the charity.

At the time of writing, the name or release date for Alison Wonderland and Dillon Francis' second collaboration has not yet been revealed.

