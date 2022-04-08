Alison Wonderland Finds Peace In Impermanence With "Forever": Watch the Music Video

One month ahead of Alison Wonderland's third studio album, Loner, the prolific Aussie has released the record's opening track, "Forever." And according to an interview with Forbes, this one was conceived in the drive-through of a Starbucks.

"I was crying to [my friend Trevor] being like, 'I don't know why nothing is going right for me. I don't get it...It feels like this is gonna happen forever because I keep trying and nothing's working,'" Wonderland recalled. "And he looked at me and he was like, 'It will feel like forever until it doesn't.'"

Trevor's wise words became the leading lyric of "Forever," a poignant electronic ballad in which Wonderland's ethereal vocals float atop delicate chords. A minimalist bass drop weaves together entrancing synths with distorted sound design. Check out the official music video here:

"I really, really thought it was important that I stayed honest with what I was doing," Wonderland continued. "I think this is by far the best body of work I've ever made."

Check out photos of Wonderland's recent sold-out show in Los Angeles at Shrine Expo Hall below and buy tickets to her ongoing "Loner" tour here.

