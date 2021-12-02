Alison Wonderland Drops Trippy Lyric Video for Haunting Single, "Fuck U Love U": Watch
Alison Wonderland has taken her patented "fuck me up on a spiritual level" mantra to a new level with her new single.
The superstar singer-songwriter and electronic music producer has unveiled "Fuck U Love U," a brooding banger. Fragility is the central motif of the angsty track, which doubles as a captivating cry for help: "I'm by myself / I'm all alone / I think too much / need to switch off," she sings.
Wonderland is as vulnerable as she is magnetic in the official "Fuck U Love U" lyric video, a kaleidoscopic and eerie audiovisual with more tension than an awkward middle school dance. Her haunting lyrics about inner demons materialize in the form of sinister hands, which she wards off throughout. Blindfolded and veiled, she battles the limitations of her own resolve as frenetic neon hues flicker.
Check out the lyric video, directed by Elohim, below.
Recommended Articles
Desert Air Festival 2022 Will Offer Flights On Warplanes, Yoga, and Guided Hikes
The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, Channel Tres and more are set for performances at the inaugural fest.
Watch the First-Ever "Together For A Better Day" Avicii Tribute Concert With Galantis, Zara Larsson, More
The special tribute show was organized by The Tim Bergling Foundation in order to raise awareness of rising rates of suicide in young people.
Slushii Announces Full-Length Anime Series and New Album
Slushii also dropped a new single called "Turn It Up," which marks his highly anticipated return to Monstercat.
Meanwhile, Wonderland recently breathed new life into Whyte Fang, a long-lost musical nom de plume. According to a press release, "Fuck U Love U" is inspired by the alias as well as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. She recently dusted the cobwebs off of Whyte Fang with a nasty single called "TIDES" before throwing down at her first-ever live show, which was over 10 years in the making.
Fans have been on their heels as Wonderland's third studio looms. She's remained tight-lipped when it comes to the record, which will be her first since 2018's fan-favorite Awake. She unveiled the album's lead single, "Bad Things," along with a music video back in September 2020 and recorded a stunning live cover on the rooftop of the legendary Capitol Records headquarters in Hollywood.
You can find "Fuck U Love U" on streaming platforms here.
FOLLOW ALISON WONDERLAND:
Facebook: facebook.com/awonderdj
Twitter: twitter.com/awonderland
Instagram: instagram.com/awonderland
Spotify: spoti.fi/3clhKRg