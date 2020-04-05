Alison Wonderland and Phem Drop Tiger King-Inspired Track "WWCBD?" (wut wuld carol baskin do?)

In the days of COVID-19 induced isolation, many are seeking solace in the bizarre world of Netflix's latest docu-series, Tiger King. Naturally, due to the outlandish nature of both the story and characters involved, memes based around the limited series have been flooding every inch of the internet.

Joining in on the memes is none other than Alison Wonderland and phem for their new Tiger King-inspired track, "WWCBD?" (wut wuld carol baskin do?) Created in just two days, the duo wasted no time sharing their creation with the masses.

Short and sweet, the bassy track features vocals that allude to some of the Tiger King stars' theory that Carole Baskin fed her late husband to tigers. While this was never confirmed in the documentary or by police and investigators, it became a running joke online nonetheless.

"WWCBD?" by phem and Alison Wonderland is out now. You can stream the song on SoundCloud here.

