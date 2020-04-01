Alison Wonderland Plans to Drop Collection of Unreleased Remixes and Edits

As we all continue to deal with the stir craziness of quarantine, Alison Wonderland (real name Alexandra Sholler) is here to make it easier for us. The Australian artist announced that she would be releasing some unreleased remixes and edits including QUIX's remix of "Happy Place" off of her 2018 album, Awake. This got fans buzzing, requesting a variety of edits that they have been long waiting for.

So far the consensus has been that she needs to release her edit of Flume's "Rushing Back" which she dropped during her EDC Orlando set back in 2019. From the looks of it, fans may get what they asked for. Others mentioned include Chet Porter's remix of "Cry" and Sholler's edit of "I Remember" by deadmau5 and Kaskade. We also still have yet to receive the Said The Sky collaboration that was teased at the end of February and the Dillon Francis follow-up collaboration. As of the publication of this article, no specific tracklist has been revealed.

The last single Sholler was featured on prior to the quarantine was in collaboration with Chet Porter on his single "Bummed." Since then, she's geared up to deliver fans some much-needed content including her 2020 debut online mix as one of the featured artists for Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade's Digitial Mirage Online Music Festival premiering April 3rd-5th. She's slotted for Sunday, April 5th at 9:00 PM - 10:15 PM PST. The following week she'll begin Wonderland Wednesdays which she will be streaming live on her Twitch. Both Digitial Mirage and Wonderland Wednesdays streaming proceeds will go towards charities regarding the current COVID-19 crisis.

H/T: Run The Trap

FOLLOW ALISON WONDERLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/awonderdj

Twitter: twitter.com/awonderland

Instagram: instagram.com/awonderland

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/alisonwonderland