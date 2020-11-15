Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan Stun With Genre-Bending Collab, "Anything"

With the release of their highly anticipated collaboration "Anything," Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan have broken down the boundaries of their signature sounds, crafting a seamless concoction of deep house and electronic pop for a single bound to make waves on the dance floor once the music industry returns to its pre-pandemic glory.

Released November 13th via Mad Decent—Diplo's prolific record label—"Anything" combines Alison Wonderland's crystalline vocals and atmospheric angst with Valentino Khan's dark, dance-ready edge and energy. With a driving four-on-the-floor beat and glistening, buoyant synths, the track's meticulous sonic layering and compelling intensity elevate it to the top of the pack on a heavily crowded release day that saw new music from electronic music heavy-hitters DROELOE, David Guetta and MORTEN, and Afrojack, among others.

2020 has already been a monster year for both artists, with new music keeping their names at the forefront of the EDM industry. Alison Wonderland is fresh off the release of her explosive single "Bad Things" and is gearing up for her third studio album, due in 2021. Meanwhile, "Anything" comes on the heels of Valentino Khan's French Fried, a four-track EP released October 21st that saw the artist dip into heavy trap and dubstep.

