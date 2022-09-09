Alison Wonderland Steps Into the Dark Side With Woozy Whyte Fang Track, "333"

Alison Wonderland continues her journey into the abyss with "333," a brand new track released under the guise of her Whyte Fang alias.

For over a decade, Wonderland has nurtured a secretive side project that explores the darker side of electronic music. Producing as Whyte Fang, she creates woozy, heavy-hitting sounds that might not necessarily fit under the Alison Wonderland umbrella.

Opening up with eerie, distorted vocals, "333" sets an ominous tone early on. After a tense, metallic build-up, Fang introduces a wobbly bass drop with saturated kicks and frenetic vocal chops. She then blasts into the realm of techno, bringing the arrangement home with a pounding four-on-the-floor section.

All in all, the entire experience is delightfully disorienting and showcases Wonderland's mission to push the limits of her sound. Take a listen to "333" below.

The new single arrives just two weeks before Whyte Fang's headlining debut in Los Angeles. Announced last month, the show will be a small, intimate event at a venue that holds only 500 concertgoers. Unfortunately for those just learning about it, tickets sold out very quickly.

You can find "333" on streaming platforms here.

