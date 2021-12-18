Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Alok Announces Squid Game-Inspired EP, Drops Hypnotic Lead Single
Publish date:

Alok Announces Squid Game-Inspired EP, Drops Hypnotic Lead Single

Alok gave us something we could dance to, using the chilling melodies of the "Squid Game" main theme.
Author:

c/o Press

Alok gave us something we could dance to, using the chilling melodies of the "Squid Game" main theme.

Alok's final release of 2021 is a celebration of one of the year's biggest pop culture moments.

The rise of Squid Game to take the throne of Netflix's most successful show was nothing short of meteoric. Considering the show's near-hypnotic theme music, you just knew dance music artists were going to find clever ways to channel that eerie energy. That inspiration has manifested in a variety of ways, such as the clever "Squid Game and "Do It To It" edit Zedd used to make a memorable entrance on the EDC mainstage.

Alok found himself similarly entranced by the show's chilling main theme—but he hasn't stopped there. Next year will see the Brazilian dance music superstar dropping an entire EP based on the show.

"After becoming hooked on [Squid Game], I was instantly drawn towards the music, with its somber and chilling tone that worms its way into your brain," Alok said. "I sought to deliver and complement the existing theme with my own rendition that my fans could enjoy, making it club-ready and one to add a stamp to the end of 2021."

Recommended Articles

Alok
MUSIC RELEASES

Alok Announces Squid Game-Inspired EP, Drops Hypnotic Lead Single

Alok gave us something we could dance to, using the chilling melodies of the "Squid Game" main theme.

13 seconds ago
tomorrowland
NEWS

Tomorrowland Wins Key Permit to Expand to Three Weekends In 2022: Report

The People of Tomorrow have another huge reason to be excited for the return of one of dance music's most beloved events.

9 minutes ago
illenium
EVENTS

ILLENIUM Announces Massive Two-Night Run at The Gorge In 2022

A two-show run at the breathtaking amphitheater is in the cards for ILLENIUM in 2022.

17 minutes ago
Alok

Alok.

The lead single from the EP, titled "Squid Game (Let's Play)," is a perfect execution of Alok's vision. The introduction consists of the chillingly familiar, vocaloid-like cadence that gripped viewers of the show earlier this year. Alok's introduction of a heavy, analog-style bass accentuates the harrowing energy seeping from the song's iconic main melody. Sealing the deal with pumping house drums, "Squid Game (Let's Play)" is ready to rile crowds on the festival mainstage.

Alok's full Squid Game-inspired EP is expected to drop in early 2022.

FOLLOW ALOK:

Facebook: facebook.com/livealok
Instagram: instagram.com/alok
Twitter: twitter.com/alokoficial
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2EtERN0

Related

Alok
MUSIC RELEASES

Alok's CONTROVERSIA Imprint Delivers First Compilation EP

The compilation features tracks from WILL K, Zafrir, Yves V, and many more.

Alok
MUSIC RELEASES

Alok and Conor Maynard Collaborate on Heartfelt Single "Pray"

Brazil's top DJ teams up with one of the UK's most sought after vocalists.

squid game
MUSIC RELEASES

5 Electronic Remixes of the "Squid Game" Theme Song That Will Make Your Blood Curdle

Leave it to electronic music producers to breathe new life into the Netflix hit's creepy earworm.

Alok
NEWS

Alok Launches New Philanthropic Foundation, Instituto Alok

Alok is kicking off the initiative with $5.2M of his own capital.

Alok
MUSIC RELEASES

Alok and Everyone You Know Team Up for New Single "Kids On Whizz"

The track is a rework of EYK's recent single "Charlie."

Alok
MUSIC RELEASES

Alok Enlists JØRD & DJ MP4 for "The Book Is On The Table"

This is Alok's first release of 2020.

Alok
MUSIC RELEASES

Alok Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of CONTROVERSIA with Exclusive EDM.com Playlist

Listen to Alok's expansive playlist inside.

Alok and Quintino
MUSIC RELEASES

Alok and Quintino are Ready to Keep You Up All Night with "Party Never Ends"

Alok and Quintino are ready to keep things going all night long.