Alok Announces Squid Game-Inspired EP, Drops Hypnotic Lead Single

Alok's final release of 2021 is a celebration of one of the year's biggest pop culture moments.

The rise of Squid Game to take the throne of Netflix's most successful show was nothing short of meteoric. Considering the show's near-hypnotic theme music, you just knew dance music artists were going to find clever ways to channel that eerie energy. That inspiration has manifested in a variety of ways, such as the clever "Squid Game and "Do It To It" edit Zedd used to make a memorable entrance on the EDC mainstage.

Alok found himself similarly entranced by the show's chilling main theme—but he hasn't stopped there. Next year will see the Brazilian dance music superstar dropping an entire EP based on the show.

"After becoming hooked on [Squid Game], I was instantly drawn towards the music, with its somber and chilling tone that worms its way into your brain," Alok said. "I sought to deliver and complement the existing theme with my own rendition that my fans could enjoy, making it club-ready and one to add a stamp to the end of 2021."

Alok. c/o Press

The lead single from the EP, titled "Squid Game (Let's Play)," is a perfect execution of Alok's vision. The introduction consists of the chillingly familiar, vocaloid-like cadence that gripped viewers of the show earlier this year. Alok's introduction of a heavy, analog-style bass accentuates the harrowing energy seeping from the song's iconic main melody. Sealing the deal with pumping house drums, "Squid Game (Let's Play)" is ready to rile crowds on the festival mainstage.

Alok's full Squid Game-inspired EP is expected to drop in early 2022.

