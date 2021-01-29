Alok and Everyone You Know Team Up for New Single "Kids On Whizz"

Brazilian superstar Alok has unveiled his third single of the new year alongside multi-faceted UK sibling duo Everyone You Know. "Kids on Whizz" is actually a rework of the duo's recent single "Charlie" and includes a sample from The Streets' "Weak Become Heroes." The result is a perfect patchwork of quality productions wrapped into one.

Alok stays close in line to the original track but turns up the energy to make it his own. He incorporates his signature deep-driving basslines with EYK's synth-laden production to get it ready for the dance floors. The alluring vocal performance fits perfectly into the updated styling.

"When we released 'Charlie' we never in a million years thought someone with as much weight and clout as Alok would reach out to rework the track," EYK explained in a press release. "It's quite surreal and still hasn't fully sunk in that we're working with Alok, nonetheless we're absolutely buzzing to get this out and can't wait for everyone to hear it."

Alok has a lot to be proud of these days. He recently became the most streamed Brazilian artist in the world, garnering over 2.7 billion streams on Spotify alone. A true king of reworks, he kicked off the new year with flying colors by releasing "Rapture," his flip of iiO's club classic.

You can stream "Kids on Whizz" across all platforms here.

