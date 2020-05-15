Alok Gives The Rolling Stones' "Living In A Ghost Town" a Vibrant Re-Work

Brazil's certified superstar Alok just landed a collaboration that would make any artist blush. He was awarded the honor of remixing the legendary band The Rolling Stones' single "Living In A Ghost Town," noted as their first release in eight years. With the task at hand, Alok stepped up to the plate and delivered a vibrant, electronic rendition of the bluesy rock ballad.

While all of us are currently feeling like we're "Living In A Ghost Town" during this quarantine, this remix couldn't have come at a more opportune moment. Alok took Mick Jagger's iconic vocals and overlays them on top of a pumping, upbeat production. He stays true to the stylings of the original by keeping the soulful guitar chords and that roaring harmonica.

Alok has been making waves in the industry with over 19 million Instagram followers and 1 billion streams on Spotify. He garnered the #11 spot in DJ Mag Top 100 DJs, situating himself as one of the most influential Brazilian artists in the world. His biggest hits have been his remix of MEDUZA's "Piece Of Your Heart," "On & On," and "Hear Me Now," and he recently had a successful partnership with global pop star Dua Lipa on the official remix of "Physical."

