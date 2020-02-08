Alok (real name Alok Petrillo) has teamed up with JØRD and DJ MP4 to release "The Book Is On The Table." It's out via Petrillo's CONTROVERSIA label.

"The Book Is On The Table" isn't completely outside of Petrillo's realm, but it is fairly different than his most recent releases. Using a cheeky sample taken straight from DJ MP4 himself, the track quickly infuses a booming bass line and organic percussion with subtle doses of synths throughout. While "The Book Is On The Table" isn't what fans might expect efrom the Brazillian producer, it's likely one they'll enjoy.

Petrillo has become a mainstay in the festival circuit, delivering sets at some of the most notable festivals in the world such as Tomorrowland and Ushuaïa Ibiza. He had a stellar 2019, remixing MEDUZA's "Piece Of Your Heart" and releasing his huge tunes "On & On" with Dynoro and "All The Lies" with Felix Jaehn and The Vamps.

