Aluna of AlunaGeorge Steps Into Solo Career With Bouncy Dance Single "Body Pump"

Aluna, perhaps most recognized as one-half of internationally acclaimed electronic duo AlunaGeorge, today dropped a new single called "Body Pump." The track is a sultry, deep house-inspired bop that serves as a catalyst for what is going to be a monster year for Aluna due to its accompanying announcements.

The release of "Body Pump" is a landmark one, as it also signals an exciting new chapter for Aluna. She signed to Mad Decent, the Diplo-led electronic tastemaker, and announced a forthcoming album. "I've been a fan of Aluna for years - her voice, her style and her way of putting records together," said Diplo in a press release issued for the single. "Having her sign to Mad Decent feels like a family reunion - can't wait to get these records out to everyone. Huge project for Mad Decent."

Aluna also shared her inspiration behind the single and rhapsodized about her artisitic direction moving forward.

"Having enjoyed being the main ingredient to many successful dance records, I started wanting to create the whole dish. In the past when performing on the stages of my white male peers, I always felt like a visitor being one of the few Black women I could see, so it never fully occurred to me to claim dance music as my music, as an artist, even though it was at the heart of my connection to music. Then I looked at the history of dance music and saw how, for example, Chicago House, known as the invention of house music, was pioneered in the Black and Latino LGTBQ+ communities which gave me inspiration to stake my flag in the ground as a Black woman in dance music by taking control of production and songwriting with my own vibe.”

