"It Just Clicked": Aluna and Jayda G On Their Rich, Retro Collaboration, "Mine O' Mine"

"It really is more of a memento," said Aluna of her new collaboration with Jayda G, "Mine O' Mine." "It's a snapshot of the beginning of a beautiful new friendship."

Released April 26th via Mad Decent, "Mine O' Mine" is a surprise release from two of the hottest names in today's dance music landscape (just this month, Jayda G made her Coachella debut). Delightfully, the track features vocals from both: "Giving up, lying down, baby it's misery. I need to get what's mine o mine," they intermingle on its chorus.

Jayda G's sonic strengths play out with rich, retro synths and a whirling guitar riff. Meanwhile, the ethos of Aluna shines through with a sultry topline and high-energy house beats.

"It's not often that two women of color come together to make music, and even less so in dance/electronic music," Jayda G said in a press release. "We got together in my home studio and it just clicked."

"I just remember laughing and enjoying the realization that neither of us are the cool, calm, collected badasses that we are on stage," Aluna added. "When we're in the studio, we're just a couple of goofballs that love nerding out on beats and wordplay."

Jayda G and Aluna are also scheduled to perform at the latter's inaugural Noir Fever Festival. Touching down in New Orleans May 27-30, the fest will feature a groundbreaking, all-Black lineup including Kaytranada, Derrick Carter, TSHA and UNIIQU3. Tickets are on sale here.

