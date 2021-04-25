Aluna Drops Spotify Exclusive Single “Trouble” With Michael Brun and Alicai Harley

Aluna has teamed up with award-winning Haitian DJ Michael Brun and Jamaican-British singer Alicai Harley for their new Spotify Exclusive single “Trouble.” Released on Mad Decent, the tune arrives as the third installment of Spotify’s "Mint Singles," an offshoot of the popular Mint playlist and Spotify Singles series.

“Trouble” utilizes groovy dancehall rhythms alongside Aluna’s signature electropop flair for a summer dancefloor jam. Recorded on a boat in London, the track finds Harley throwing down her Caribbean-inspired vocals for a dynamic and spirited verse.

Listen to "Trouble" below.

“['Trouble'] is about when you have a connection with someone on the dance floor,” Aluna said about the track in a press statement. “Even if you're not talking from some silly argument, you end up back together, locked in because your bodies just know how to live together.”

Aluna has kept her foot on the gas pedal following the momentous release of her debut solo album Renaissance and its remixes. Last summer, she penned an open letter to the dance music community to reassess the positions of Black creators in the space. Most recently, she joined forces with Mavin Records and (RED) to curate a special LP, from which all proceeds were directed to those impacted by COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa.

Michael Brun is an inventive producer known for blending dance music with traditional Haitian stylings. In 2020, he won a Latin Grammy for his work on Colombian superstar J. Balvin’s Colores album. A rising star in the UK dancehall scene, Alicai Harley put herself on the map in 2017 with her hit single “Gold."

