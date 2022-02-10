ALWZ SNNY Taps Hi-Rez, Sincerely Collins and Julia Ross for Bubbly Future Bass Jam, "Glow"

Releasing new music at a dizzying pace over the course of the past year, ALWZ SNNY is back once again with a new single called "Glow." This time around, he's teamed up with singer-songwriter Julia Ross and hip-hop artists Hi-Rez and Sincerely Collins for a cross-genre smash.

ALWZ SNNY leans into his affinity for electropop in "Glow," producing a warm future bass tune with bubbly sound design. However, the dark undertones in the verses lend to a moodier feel, cultivated by smooth bars courtesy of Hi-Rez and Sincerely Collins.

Before long, "Glow" really hits its stride in its soaring drops, which hit with a euphoric punch. Here, ALWZ SNNY uses pitched vocal chops and effervescent chords to bring the track home in rapturous fashion. Ross' stellar vocal work shines in the pre-chorus, expanding on the uplifting themes of the track's lyricism.

"I’m incredibly happy with how 'Glow' turned out, and it's thanks to the incredible talent of all the artists who contributed to this track," said ALWZ SNNY.

ALWZ SNNY's collaborators are also a force to be reckoned with. Ross recently achieved two Billboard #1 records as a co-writer on albums by BTS while Hi-Rez reached the top spot on iTunes’ Hip-Hop chart in late 2021 with his single "This is a War."

The release of "Glow" also came with an animated music video produced by Toon 53 Productions, an award-winning boutique animation company. Check out the intergalactic-themed video below.

