ALWZ SNNY and Marquette King Drop Compassionate Single, "Aggressive Love"

ALWZ SNNY has delivered a new single called "Aggressive Love" with NFL sensation-turned musician Marquette King, marking their second collaboration to date.

"Aggressive Love" is a big room-style track featuring emotive chords progressions, high-energy drops and crisp percussive elements. The topline speaks to the importance of showing compassion to all—no matter what—as everyone fights their own internal battles. Ultimately, portraying the message that love heals all.

"To me, fighting back with love means rather than responding to 'hate' with 'hate,' treat those people with compassion, because there is something inside that person preventing them from being happy," ALWZ SNNY said.

The gleaming new tune also comes fit with a music video, directed by JD Films. This particular audiovisual artist has done work with ALWZ SNNY in the past, having directed the music video for his progressive house single “I’ll Be Alive” last fall.

Check out the official music video below.

Hot on the heels of the track, ALWZ SNNY debuted in his first major Insomniac festival, playing at Moonrise over the past weekend in Baltimore. The event annually attracts tens of thousands of fans and has featured some of the biggest artists in the dance music scene, including the likes of Marshmello, Diplo and Tiesto, among others.

You can stream "Aggressive Love" here.

FOLLOW ALWZ SNNY:

Facebook: facebook.com/alwzsnny

Instagram: instagram.com/alwzsnny

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/33OLiU7