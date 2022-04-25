ALWZ SNNY And Sincerely Collins Drop Nostalgic Music Video for "Fairytale"

ALWZ SNNY and Sincerely Collins are back with their latest collab, a nostalgic hip-hop and electronic hybrid called "Fairytale."

Eschewing his signature bubbly future pop sound, ALWZ SNNY goes the house route this time around. With "Fairytale," he produces a soaring, euphoric track with the anthemic sound design of an early 2010s progressive banger. Despite its high-energy drop, however, he still manages to employ acoustic guitar plucks for a melancholic vibe.

The masked producer recently debuted "Fairytale" live at Solarfest, a music festival in Douglas, Arizona. It's not the first collaboration between him and Collins, who worked together earlier in 2022 on their single "Glow."

"This is definitely my favorite release to date," ALWZ SNNY said. “This song reminds me of something out of a Disney movie, Collins vocals take you to an enchanted place. I could see a sea of people at festival singing along to this song."

The new track also came with a sparkling music video. Shot in Scottsdale's Serenity Gardens, the gilded video follows ALWZ SNNY and Sincerely Collins through a modern love story. "All the designer things and diamond rings couldn't paint a picture of how far we've come," Collins croons.

Check out the video below and stream "Fairytale" here.

