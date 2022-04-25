Skip to main content
ALWZ SNNY And Sincerely Collins Drop Nostalgic Music Video for "Fairytale"

ALWZ SNNY And Sincerely Collins Drop Nostalgic Music Video for "Fairytale"

The frequent collaborators shared a gilded video for their latest collab, a soaring progressive house tune.

The frequent collaborators shared a gilded video for their latest collab, a soaring progressive house tune.

ALWZ SNNY and Sincerely Collins are back with their latest collab, a nostalgic hip-hop and electronic hybrid called "Fairytale."

Eschewing his signature bubbly future pop sound, ALWZ SNNY goes the house route this time around. With "Fairytale," he produces a soaring, euphoric track with the anthemic sound design of an early 2010s progressive banger. Despite its high-energy drop, however, he still manages to employ acoustic guitar plucks for a melancholic vibe.

The masked producer recently debuted "Fairytale" live at Solarfest, a music festival in Douglas, Arizona. It's not the first collaboration between him and Collins, who worked together earlier in 2022 on their single "Glow."

"This is definitely my favorite release to date," ALWZ SNNY said. “This song reminds me of something out of a Disney movie, Collins vocals take you to an enchanted place. I could see a sea of people at festival singing along to this song."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
EVENTS

deadmau5 Is Hitting the Road With NERO for "We Are Friends Tour"

BlackGummy, Lupa, No Mana and more will also join deadmau5.

By Nick Yopko2 hours ago
maro
INTERVIEWS

MARO On His Upcoming Album, an "Audio Musical" With Its Own Universe

The upcoming album will feature contributions from Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, among other high-profile collaborators.

By EDM.com Staff9 hours ago
Daniel Johns What So Not
NEWS

What So Not Announces Collaborative Project With Iconic Musician Daniel Johns

What So Not says the project will mark his first musical offering that isn't dance music-related.

By Cameron Sunkel9 hours ago

The new track also came with a sparkling music video. Shot in Scottsdale's Serenity Gardens, the gilded video follows ALWZ SNNY and Sincerely Collins through a modern love story. "All the designer things and diamond rings couldn't paint a picture of how far we've come," Collins croons.

Check out the video below and stream "Fairytale" here.

FOLLOW ALWZ SNNY:

Facebook: facebook.com/alwzsnny
Instagram: instagram.com/alwzsnny
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/33OLiU7

Related

f5P26QjE
MUSIC RELEASES

ALWZ SNNY Plays a Real-World Game of Monopoly In "I'll Be Alive" Music Video

The progressive house track is one of ALWZ SNNY's strongest releases to date.

image_6483441 copy 5
MUSIC RELEASES

ALWZ SNNY Taps Hi-Rez, Sincerely Collins and Julia Ross for Bubbly Future Bass Jam, "Glow"

The release of "Glow" also came with an animated, intergalactic-themed music video produced by Toon 53 Productions.

ALWZ SNNY
MUSIC RELEASES

ALWZ SNNY Unveils Heartfelt Music Video for "I Don't Wanna Know"

The future pop track was a result of a lot of hard work and experimentation in the studio, according to ALWZ SNNY.

alwz snny
EVENTS

ALWZ SNNY Throws Down at Special "SNNY NITES" DJ Set

The hype continues to build for the masked DJ after a larger-than-life performance in Hanover, Maryland.

Press Photo 2
EVENTS

ALWZ SNNY Throws Vibrant "Winter Meltdown" EDM Show

The rising dance music producer has also announced a curated Valentine's Day party scheduled for 2022.

IMG_7901
MUSIC RELEASES

Eflorem Drop Thrilling Hyper-House Track and Music Video, "With You"

Hyper-house and dubstep meet emotive lyricism in Eflorem's latest single.

5SjPEg_Q-2
MUSIC RELEASES

ALWZ SNNY Drops New Country Dance Single "Stupid Love" with TyeRiffic

Some lighthearted dance music to brighten your day.

ALWZ SNNY
MUSIC RELEASES

ALWZ SNNY Drops Bright New Dance Single "Wasted" With Krysta Youngs

A track to bring a bit of sunniness to your day.