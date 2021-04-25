ALWZ SNNY Drops New Country-Dance Single "Stupid Love" With TyeRiffic

ALWZ SNNY has arrived with his latest offering, a new country-dance crossover anthem in collaboration with songwriter/rapper TyeRiffic titled "Stupid Love."

The producer has become known for his lighthearted and bright productions that feel like a welcomed blast from the past. His beats mix country twangs with electropop, alchemizing together to form an upbeat dance-floor single that would perform well in both clubs and on the radio.

TyeRiffic throws a playful flow across the warm and sun-kissed atmosphere, which is laid out with bright synths and big basslines. The vocal performance meshes nicely with the bluegrass-inspired production to foster a warm sonic arrangement ready for summer.

We last caught up with ALWZ SNNY at the end of last year when he unveiled his single "Wasted" with Krysta Youngs. The rising dance producer is carving out a niche for himself in the industry, balancing the line of nostalgia with commercial danceability. He's kept a steady release schedule and is set to make 2021 even bigger than the last.

You can stream "Stupid Love" below.

