ALWZ SNNY Drops New Country-Dance Single "Stupid Love" With TyeRiffic

ALWZ SNNY Drops New Country-Dance Single "Stupid Love" With TyeRiffic

Some lighthearted dance music to brighten your day.
Author:
Publish date:
Some lighthearted dance music to brighten your day.

ALWZ SNNY has arrived with his latest offering, a new country-dance crossover anthem in collaboration with songwriter/rapper TyeRiffic titled "Stupid Love."

The producer has become known for his lighthearted and bright productions that feel like a welcomed blast from the past. His beats mix country twangs with electropop, alchemizing together to form an upbeat dance-floor single that would perform well in both clubs and on the radio.

TyeRiffic throws a playful flow across the warm and sun-kissed atmosphere, which is laid out with bright synths and big basslines. The vocal performance meshes nicely with the bluegrass-inspired production to foster a warm sonic arrangement ready for summer.

We last caught up with ALWZ SNNY at the end of last year when he unveiled his single "Wasted" with Krysta Youngs. The rising dance producer is carving out a niche for himself in the industry, balancing the line of nostalgia with commercial danceability. He's kept a steady release schedule and is set to make 2021 even bigger than the last. 

You can stream "Stupid Love" below.

FOLLOW ALWZ SNNY:

Facebook: facebook.com/alwzsnny
Instagram: instagram.com/alwzsnny
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/33OLiU7

Related

ALWZ SNNY
MUSIC RELEASES

ALWZ SNNY Drops Bright New Dance Single "Wasted" With Krysta Youngs

A track to bring a bit of sunniness to your day.

Diplo
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Diplo Drops Full-Length Country Album "Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil"

The dance music producer turns the hoedown into a country dance-pop hodgepodge.

Laidback Luke, Ally Brooke
MUSIC RELEASES

Laidback Luke Drops New Single "Dance It Off" With Ally Brooke

The perfect single to dance off 2020.

Untitled collage-3
MUSIC RELEASES

KSHMR and Marnik Drop New Single, "Alone" ft. Anjulie and Jeffrey Jey

Cry dance your heart out to this one.

Black Coffee, Sabrina Claudio
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Drops Seductive New Single "SBCNCSLY" With Sabrina Claudio

The track marks the South African dance icon’s first single release of the new decade.

Lady Gaga
MUSIC RELEASES

Lady Gaga Takes "Stupid Love" Underground with Vitaclub "Warehouse" Mix

The new project from Chromatica features producers BloodPop® and BURNS.

Former Dash Berlin frontman Jeffrey Sutorius playing with a pair of headphones during a DJ performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Dash Berlin Drops Uplifting Single "New Dawn" with HALIENE

"New Dawn" elevates even the gloomiest of days.

Jauz (real name Sam Vogel) first pumping with a microphone in his hand during a DJ set.
MUSIC RELEASES

Word of Mouth: Jauz Drops Long Awaited Single, Diplo Drops New Album, and More This Week

Fresh dance music releases for your listening pleasure.