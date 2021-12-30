Swedish House Mafia, REZZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL, More Curate New Year's Eve Playlists for Amazon: Listen

Whether you'll be ringing in 2022 from the club, your couch or your parents' couch, a new playlist initiative by Amazon Music has guaranteed your speakers will stay thumping 'til midnight, no matter the setting.

The “Choose Your New Year’s Eve DJ” series includes 13 sonically diverse playlists curated by some of the scene's top artists, including REZZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL, TOKiMONSTA and Moore Kismet. Swedish House Mafia contributed an exclusive extended mix of "Moth to a Flame" (with The Weeknd) to their selections, and Sonny Fodera added a never-before-heard VIP remix of "Silhouettes" (with Poppy Baskcomb) to his tracklist.

The endeavor also includes a 67-minute collection by Above & Beyond, which includes Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep records mixed entirely in Dolby Atmos. The cutting edge software uses height channels to create a more immersive, 3D-sound listening experiences. "We mined the catalogue for records that we really wanted to hear in this new format," the iconic trance trio said in a press release. "The results are rather astounding."

In addition to the "Choose Your New Year’s Eve DJ” project, Amazon Music has also announced a new grant program in support of music venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Good Room in Brooklyn, The Stud in San Francisco and Stealth in Nottingham are some of its beneficiaries.

You can check out each playlist below. Amazon Music listeners can also use the Amazon Music app or ask Alexa to play the soundtrack of their choice.

Above & Beyond

Alok

Arca

Emily Nash

Funkmaster Flex

Moore Kismet

Ovy on the Drums

REZZ

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Swedish House Mafia

TOKiMONSTA

Tycho

VIZE