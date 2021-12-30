Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Swedish House Mafia, REZZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL, More Curate New Year's Eve Playlists for Amazon: Listen
Publish date:

Swedish House Mafia, REZZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL, More Curate New Year's Eve Playlists for Amazon: Listen

Additional playlists by Alok, VIZE and Sonny Fodera include new tracks and remixes that were created specifically for the Amazon initiative.
Author:

Additional playlists by Alok, VIZE and Sonny Fodera include new tracks and remixes that were created specifically for the Amazon initiative.

Whether you'll be ringing in 2022 from the club, your couch or your parents' couch, a new playlist initiative by Amazon Music has guaranteed your speakers will stay thumping 'til midnight, no matter the setting.

The “Choose Your New Year’s Eve DJ” series includes 13 sonically diverse playlists curated by some of the scene's top artists, including REZZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL, TOKiMONSTA and Moore Kismet. Swedish House Mafia contributed an exclusive extended mix of "Moth to a Flame" (with The Weeknd) to their selections, and Sonny Fodera added a never-before-heard VIP remix of "Silhouettes" (with Poppy Baskcomb) to his tracklist. 

The endeavor also includes a 67-minute collection by Above & Beyond, which includes Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep records mixed entirely in Dolby Atmos. The cutting edge software uses height channels to create a more immersive, 3D-sound listening experiences. "We mined the catalogue for records that we really wanted to hear in this new format," the iconic trance trio said in a press release. "The results are rather astounding."

In addition to the "Choose Your New Year’s Eve DJ” project, Amazon Music has also announced a new grant program in support of music venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Good Room in Brooklyn, The Stud in San Francisco and Stealth in Nottingham are some of its beneficiaries. 

You can check out each playlist below. Amazon Music listeners can also use the Amazon Music app or ask Alexa to play the soundtrack of their choice.

Above & Beyond

Alok

Arca

Emily Nash

Recommended Articles

rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia, REZZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL, More Curate New Year's Eve Playlists for Amazon: Listen

Additional playlists by Alok, VIZE and Sonny Fodera include new tracks and remixes that were created specifically for the Amazon initiative.

11 seconds ago
264465250_1594980944182434_7728228065666185360_n
FEATURES

EDM.com's Best of 2021: Songs

35 minutes ago
2021_10_19 BeatDealer+Lunax-REDSMOKE
INTERVIEWS

LUNAX Opens Up About Launching a Career During the Pandemic, Her Rise as a DJ, More

A Q&A with LUNAX, a fast-rising dance music producer and DJ hailing from Germany.

50 minutes ago

Funkmaster Flex

Moore Kismet

Ovy on the Drums

REZZ

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Swedish House Mafia

TOKiMONSTA

Tycho

VIZE

Related

Above & Beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Partner With Amazon Music to Share Playlist of Songs Remixed In Spatial Audio

Tracks reworked in Dolby Atmos' spatial audio format include Above & Beyond's "Almost Home" and "Screwdriver."

Afrojack at Tomorrowland
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Afrojack, DJ Snake, REZZ and More [10/01/21]

New major releases include tracks from Sonny Fodera, Claptone, Hugel and more.

ZHU
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Drops Amazon Summer Session Playlist Featuring New Single "Z-Train"

The playlist opens up with his new song "Z-Train," which was released exclusively on Amazon Music.

New-Years-Eve-Playlist---Bose---Lifestyle
VIDEOS

Amazon Music Releases Global New Year's Eve Playlist Featuring The World's Biggest DJs

Playlist includes Steve Aoki, Kaskade, Robin Schulz, Sigma, NERVO, Jonas Blue, and DJ Snake and more

Galantis
NEWS

Galantis Debut "The Making of 'Faith'" Mini-Documentary, Release Exclusive Amazon Music Playlist

The duo have also dropped a fresh remix of "Faith" exclusively on Amazon Music.

Alison Wonderland
MUSIC RELEASES

Zedd, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, More Curate New Year's Eve Playlists for Amazon Music

Since we'll be confined to our homes this NYE, you'll need some killer playlists to last you through the night.

wp5471053-disclosure-wallpapers
MUSIC RELEASES

Amazon Music Enlists Disclosure for "The Summer Sessions" Playlist

Along with the playlist came an Amazon original exclusive remix.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Shares New "Summer Sessions" Playlist on Amazon Music

The 44-track playlist also includes an Amazon-exclusive remix from Ummet Ozcan.