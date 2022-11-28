AMBERLIND and Michael Rice Enlist Behmer for Electrifying "Reasons" Remix

Curating festival-ready sounds, Behmer and AMBERLIND have released an official remix of AMBERLIND and Michael Rice’s “Reasons."

Teeming with hard-hitting sounds and captivating energy, the new remix is an anthemic display of sound design and songwriting. Rice’s engaging vocals make up a large portion of the track while Behmer infuses AMBERLIND’s production with huge synths and warm bass.

The original's sound, inspired by the British highlands, is kept intact throughout the buildup before the drop eventually explodes with the help of hardstyle kicks, distorted bass and otherworldly vocal chants.

Take a listen to Behmer's "Reasons" remix below.



With over 160 million streams across platforms, Behmer has become known for his distinct blend of EDM and hardstyle. In many ways, he was the perfect artist to take on remix duties for “Reasons.”

The uplifting record, which was released earlier this year via WoodHouse Productions, marked AMBERLIND’s debut release and shined due in part to the infectious topline from Rice, who won the first season of the British TV series All Together Now. He also represented the United Kingdom at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. AMBERLIND was also consulting Behmer throughout the process of producing the remix, since they boast a similar sound and style.

AMBERLIND followed the initial success of “Reasons” with “The Captain Down Below” alongside Behmer and B3nte, and is well on his way towards establishing himself as a talent to watch.

