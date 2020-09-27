Ampium Drops Progressive House Single "Open Their Eyes" Featuring ZHIKO

Ampium is the fresh new face out of Adelaide, South Australia here to deliver a vibrant dose of progressive house with his latest single, "Open Their Eyes" featuring ZHIKO.

Having been influenced dance music legends like Avicii and Martin Garrix, you can hear the sounds of Europe come alive in this release. It's the type of track that would flourish at festivals like Ultra and Tomorrowland and it features classic anthemic saws alongside vocals that feel like they could be taken straight out of a Nicky Romero single in the best way possible.

Ampium shared his inspiration behind the track in a press release, stating, "I always strive to create music that feels a year ahead, and 'Open Their Eyes' sounds like the future. Creating inspiring progressive music is one of my true escapes from day to day life. The message is to empower my generation to do great things."

The 18-year-old producer has been working hard these past months under quarantine, leading him to work with major singer-songwriters and producers from Zhiko, Sam Martin, Sherman De Vires, and more. He's shared he has an EP in the works for 2021, so stay tuned.

