AmyElle Throws Down Fierce Tech House Single "Feel The Heat"

AmyElle Throws Down Fierce Tech House Single "Feel The Heat"

This rising producer's second single of 2021 is perhaps her biggest yet.
Author:
Publish date:

Lauren Barnett

This rising producer's second single of 2021 is perhaps her biggest yet.

While 2020 was a time of stagnation for many, DJ and producer AmyElle used it as the year she would make a name for herself on the house music circuit. She's channeled this momentum into her second single of 2021, a fiery tech house anthem titled "Feel The Heat."

"Feel The Heat" features a combination of both modern and retro production stylings. AmyElle draws influence from 90s house anthems with the track's infectious vocal hook but keeps the beat structure current with brawny bass stabs. It has all the workings to dominate at both the underground clubs as well as on the festival circuit, which looks to be on the mend as we approach the summer months.

"Feel The Heat" is set to be one of the young gun's biggest releases yet, earning a coveted spot on three New Music Friday playlists as well as Spotify's Dance Rising, UK House Music, Electronic Rising, and Friday Cratediggers. It follows her most recent single "Animal Kingdom," which received support from iconic producer and BBC Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard. Along with her success on the production front, AmyElle has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram Reels with her mashups and DJ tutorials, garnering millions of views. 

You can stream "Feel The Heat" below and across all platforms here

FOLLOW AMYELLE:

Facebook: facebook.com/amyelledj
Twitter: twitter.com/amyelledj
Instagram: instagram.com/amyelle
Spotify: spoti.fi/3cHBeBo

Related

[Press pic] Sam Blacky
MUSIC RELEASES

Sam Blacky Drops New Tech House Single "Body"

This is Blacky's second single since making her studio debut last month.

uSRDb_yQ
MUSIC RELEASES

Delta Heavy Throws Down With New Single 'Exodus' [Listen]

This goes hard

IMG_7818_mini
MUSIC RELEASES

mizü is Here to Teach and Throw Down With Latest Track "wtf m8"

The producer shared a free Ableton live 10.1 Hybrid Trap Project Walk-Through along with new single.

Dom Dolla
MUSIC RELEASES

Dom Dolla Builds on Breakout Song "Take It" With Follow-Up Single, "Pump The Brakes"

"I hope you enjoy it as much as I loved writing a tune inspired by my old Camry"

Album_Art_High_res
MUSIC RELEASES

YOOKIE & Jameston Thieves Throw Down 'Pop Rocks' Out Now [Listen]

Got a mouth full of 'pop rocks'

Deorro, LÚA
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Teams Up With LÚA on Spanish-Language Single "Si Tú No Estás Aquí"

This is the second single from Deorro's forthcoming album “ORRO.”

6qg9mhqw
MUSIC RELEASES

Canadian Producer Naliya Releases New Single "Oh My!" [Listen]

Naliya makes us say 'Oh My!'

Idris Elba, The Knocks
MUSIC RELEASES

Idris Elba and The Knocks Team Up on Feel-Good House Single "One Fine Day" with Tiggs Da Author

How can you not have "One Fine Day" after listening to this track?