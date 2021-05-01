Anabel Englund and Yotto Team Up on Dreamy New Single "Waiting For You"

Anabel Englund closed out 2020 with a bang after releasing her spellbinding debut album Messing With Magic. It's the gift that keeps on giving, because Englund is now gearing up to release a deluxe version, which will feature five new singles. These include her latest offering, "Waiting For You" with Yotto.

"Waiting For You" is just as dazzling as her predecessors. Englund's voice soars overs Yotto's steady hypnotic production here, the dreamy beat balancing perfectly with Englund's delicate yet smoldering lyrics. It's a track that will transcend the listener to a state of pure bliss.

Artwork for Anabel Englund's new single "Waiting For You" with Yotto from her forthcoming "Messing With Magic (Deluxe Album)."

This is the second release of the year following Englund's reunion with MK and Lee Foss as Pleasure State with the two-track Break Away EP. It's the first single from the new deluxe album, which will also include "Don't Say Goodbye (I'm Not Ready)," the touching tribute to her late grandmother—iconic actress Cloris Leachman—"Boogie All Night" with Dombresky, and two acoustic versions of the previously released "Picture Us" and "Underwater."

You can stream "Waiting For You" with Yotto below and across all platforms here.

Pre-save "Messing With Magic (Deluxe Album)" here.

