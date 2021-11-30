Anamanaguchi and Flux Pavilion Soundtrack Rocket League's Mobile Game With "Dreams"

Ever dream about flying cars while playing soccer? No? Well Anamanaguchi and Flux Pavilion do.

Following the release of their debut Monstercat release earlier in the month, Anamanaguchi have returned to the label with "Dreams." The single is a collaboration with influential bass music producer Flux Pavilion, who called it a "sweeping love song like the moments after your first kiss" in a press statement.

Combining the video game-inspired talents of the chiptune group with Flux Pavilion's masterful production creates a unique song that finds a dreamy middle ground between the two acts' ever-evolving sounds. With classic video game sounds sprinkled throughout, the uplifting track is a great anthem for both festivals and gaming playlists.

Seeing as Rocket League has welcomed electronic music wholeheartedly since its release, it makes perfect sense that the mobile counterpart will do the same. In addition to "Dreams," the Rocket League Sideswipe official soundtrack features music from Tisoki, Bensley, Koven, Feint, Protostar, MYLK, and more.

Rocket League Sideswipe is out now on iOS and Android. You can learn more about the mobile sports game on its official website and stream "Dreams" here.

