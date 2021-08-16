Andy Caldwell Drops Stunning Melodic House LP, “Genesis”

Caldwell, a three-time Grammy nominee, has gone back to his roots for the seven-track LP.

Decorated dance music producer and songwriter Andy Caldwell has unveiled Genesis, a stunning LP that traverses the melodic alleys of underground dance music.

Genesis is a seven-track mosaic of haunting house music, rife with the tried-and-true production of a battle-scarred industry pro. It features the vocal talents of Satellite Mode, Esmé Bianco (Sinders), ESAE, Ty Glascoe, Lo, and LeDon.

The record kicks off on a spacey note with "Pulling Every String," a hypnotic deep house number. "Like a Ghost" follows closely behind, utilizing a similar arrangement for a track as haunting as its name suggests. Then comes the gorgeous "Even Without Me,” which features melancholic guitar plucks and fluttering synths in one of the LP's surefire standouts.

At the halfway point of Genesis is "It Was Love," a soulful house cut, before the pensive "Thoughts In My Head" entices listeners with its spellbinding intro before leading them into a siren song of organic instrumentation. The record then enters full-blown Ibiza territory with "Never Forget," a seven-plus minute tech house stunner, before Caldwell ties a bow on it with the soaring "Embers."

You can listen to Genesis in full below.

A three-time Grammy nominee for his songwriting and remixing, Caldwell is also renowned as the founder of boutique Los Angeles music production school IO Academy. A seasoned vet in the electronic music scene, his music has been released by Ultra Music and Toolroom Records, among other venerated imprints, and he's released remixes for Beyoncé, Major Lazer, Lenny Kravitz, Paul Oakenfold, Jennifer Lopez, and many more.

"I always had an insatiable curiosity for music," Caldwell said in a statement. "When I found myself chasing the all-mighty dollar I inevitably lost interest in the artistry. Opening IO Music Academy gave me new found inspiration and perspective as to why I chose a career in music in the first place."

You can find Genesis on streaming platforms here.

Genesis LP Tracklist:

1) Pulling Every String feat. Satellite Mode

2) Like A Ghost feat. Esmé Bianco

3) Even Without Me feat. ESAE

4) It Was Love feat. Lo, Ty Glascoe, Ledon

5) Thoughts In My Head feat. ESAE

6) Never Forget feat. Sinders

7) Embers feat. Satellite Mode

