Anfisa Letyago Drops "Listen & Nisida (Remixed) Vol.2" EP With Three New Remixes

Michael Mayer, DJ Tennis, and 1979 each created riveting remixes of music from Letyago's "Listen" and "Nisida" EPs.

Tommaso Napolitano

Techno aesthete Anfisa Letyago has come a long way from the subzero temperatures of her tiny Siberian hometown of Tundra.

It's been a fast and loud ascent to techno music's corps d'elite for Letyago, who was recently named to EDM.com's Class of 2022. At the helm of an increasingly influential record label and coming into her own as an inimitable producer, she's blossomed into a barnstorming international DJ—and one with big plans in electronic dance music.

Anfisa Letyago.

Letyago has now unveiled three new remixes of music from Listen and Nisida, her EPs released in 2021. Out now on her own N:S:DA imprint, Listen & Nisida (Remixed) Vol.2 is the second such installment following the release of Vol. 1 in January. Each of the three new reworks oozes with artful sound design, capturing the elegant yet heart-racing sound she's become known for.

The remix bundle kicks off with a hypnotic rendition of "Nisida" from German electronic music vet Michael Mayer, co-owner of Kompakt. Mayer's cinematic production complements the ambient textures of Letyago's original in haunting fashion. "My aim for this remix was to crystallize this yearning sentiment in Anfisa's whispers by adding more warmth and drama to the track," he said.

Next comes a remix from renowned Italian selector DJ Tennis, who also took "Nisida" for a spin. Tennis' industrial sound transports the original to a dark warehouse, where quirky arpeggios and crisp breakbeats reign supreme. Melodic techno virtuoso 1979 then ties a bow on the EP with a mind-bending remix of "Orrizonte," which was premiered by EDM.com earlier in the week.

You can listen to Listen & Nisida (Remixed) Vol.2 below.

