Watch the Premiere of Anfisa Letyago’s Spellbinding Music Video for "Nisida"

Letyago's forthcoming EP is her second in 2021 and offers a hypnotic display of ambient house music.
Tommaso Napoletano

2021 has already seen the release of four new tracks from acclaimed Italy-based electronic music producer Anfisa Letyago. Now, she is set to keep her foot on the gas pedal with her latest release, the five-track Nisida EP.

Check out the premiere of the music video for "Nisidia," the EP's titular track, below exclusively on EDM.com ahead of the record's April 9th release via Letyago’s N:S:DA label.

Known for her ear-catching arrangements of crisp percussion and haunting vocals, Siberian-born Letyago continues in this vein with “Nisida.” Its roughly seven-and-a-half minutes of pulsing house music brimming with otherworldly energy, burning slowly with a lilting sonic groove.

Meanwhile, the music video for “Nisida” puts Letyago front and center as its solo star. Shot in Isola di Nisida in Italy, cuts of the artist are interwoven with picturesque drone sweeps to the tune of the single’s ambient sound design. Meanwhile, dynamic colors, a tropical environment and cinematic wide shots add an exotic, mysterious edge.

“Nisida: the island that tells the story of Greek mythology. The island that welcomed Ulysses and Polyphemus, who inspired many others with stories and music,” Letyago wrote in an Instagram post. “This is what inspired my music project.”

Nisida immediately follows January’s four-track Listen EP, which further developed Letyago's unique brand of atmospheric house music. You can pre-save the record on streaming platforms here

