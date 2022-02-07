Anfisa Letyago's "Orizzonte" Transforms Into Mind-Bending Techno With 1979 Remix [Premiere]

Fast-rising techno producer Anfisa Letyago is freshly minted as a member of EDM.com's Class of 2022—just in time for the upcoming release of Listen & Nisida (Remixed) Vol. 2.

Due February 10th via Letyago's N:S:DA Records banner, the EP will follow up its first volume with three fresh remixes of songs off her 2021 projects, Listen and Nisida. And we've got you covered with an exclusive listen of "Orrizonte," remixed by Italian melodic house master 1979.

Under 1979's care, the swirling synths of "Orrizonte" undulate in the background of a rapturous and immersive techno arrangement. Filling out the mind-bending tune are industrial bass patches and a cacophony of dark, moody arpeggios. It's all backed by a pounding four-on-the-floor beat, bringing "Orrizonte" to a head with anticipation and warehouse euphoria.

"'Orizzonte' caught me in many ways, and I decided to use the beautiful space-arpeggios and the shoegaze pads made by Anfisa to create my own version of the track," said 1979 in a press statement.

Listen and Nisida reworks by Michael Mayer and DJ Tennis will also appear on Listen & Nisida (Remixed) Vol. 2. Pre-order the record here.

