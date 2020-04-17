Anikdote Teams Up With The FifthGuys And Harley Bird for Explosive Single “Vertigo”

Three of the electronic music scene’s brightest up-and-comers just teamed up for an explosive collaboration—producer Anikdote, duo The FifthGuys and singer Harley Bird couldn’t be a better combination of talents.

Their joint effort is titled “Vertigo,” and is a perfect display of why these names are getting so much attention right now. All three of them have been pumping out quality releases over the past years, as well as working with the likes of NCS, Tribal Trap, Magic Records and Suit of Bullets.

Combining pop songwriting with energetic future bass production, “Vertigo” is a stunning effort. Lush atmospheres and guitar chords introduce listeners to the melodic soundscapes before Harley Bird’s heavenly vocals dominate the instrumental. The drop explodes into a wall of synths and interesting vocal chops, and when the second one comes around, an added guitar solo makes things even more emotional.

FOLLOW ANIKDOTE:

Facebook: facebook.com/AnikdotePage

Instagram: instagram.com/anikdote_music/

Twitter: twitter.com/ANIKDOTE_MUSIC

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/anikdotemusic

FOLLOW THE FIFTHGUYS:

Facebook: facebook.com/5thGuys/

Instagram: instagram.com/the_fifthguys/

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/thefifthguys

FOLLOW HARLEY BIRD:

Facebook: facebook.com/harleybirdmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/harleybird/

Twitter: twitter.com/harleybirdmusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/harleybird