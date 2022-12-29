Above & Beyond's Anjunabeats Drops Highlight Compilation, "The Yearbook 2022"

Anjunabeats is wrapping up another year of show-stopping music with their own year-end compilation.

"The Yearbook 2022" is the iconic dance music label's sonic highlight reel, showcasing what's new and breaking from stalwarts of the industry and emerging artists alike. The quadruple disc effort can be heard as either a free-flowing continuous mix or as a collection of the original featured studio tracks. Either way, fans will hear the best of 2022 from Mat Zo, BLR, Ilan Bluestone and many more.

Emerging talent on Anjunabeats included the savvy modular synth-driven duo Kasablanca, who had a barnstorming year on the imprint, arguably best showcased by their track "Immunity." The record was named one of EDM.com's best songs of 2022.

Meanwhile, Anjunabeats' founders, Above & Beyond, contributed several noteworthy cuts, including the soulful "Gratitude" and the bass heavy "Always Do."

Alongside Darren Tate, Above & Beyond's Jono Grant also wrote a new success story of his own when the two forged a new collaborative alias, JODA. Since that time, synthwave-inspired earworms like "Closer" have been steadily trickling out of their camp with quality consistency.

The compilation also offers an early look at what's next on the horizon. ALPHA 9's "Calling," for example, is the lead single of what will undoubtedly be a hotly anticipated debut album cycle for the producer, who moonlights as Arty.

Dig into Anjunabeats' full "Yearbook 2022" compilation below.