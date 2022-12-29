Skip to main content
Above & Beyond's Anjunabeats Drops Highlight Compilation, "The Yearbook 2022"

Above & Beyond's Anjunabeats Drops Highlight Compilation, "The Yearbook 2022"

After 20 years, the Anjunabeats family continues to run deep.

c/o Press

After 20 years, the Anjunabeats family continues to run deep.

Anjunabeats is wrapping up another year of show-stopping music with their own year-end compilation.

"The Yearbook 2022" is the iconic dance music label's sonic highlight reel, showcasing what's new and breaking from stalwarts of the industry and emerging artists alike. The quadruple disc effort can be heard as either a free-flowing continuous mix or as a collection of the original featured studio tracks. Either way, fans will hear the best of 2022 from Mat Zo, BLR, Ilan Bluestone and many more. 

Emerging talent on Anjunabeats included the savvy modular synth-driven duo Kasablanca, who had a barnstorming year on the imprint, arguably best showcased by their track "Immunity." The record was named one of EDM.com's best songs of 2022.

Meanwhile, Anjunabeats' founders, Above & Beyond, contributed several noteworthy cuts, including the soulful "Gratitude" and the bass heavy "Always Do."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

above & Beyond The Drumsheds, London
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond's Anjunabeats Drops Highlight Compilation, "The Yearbook 2022"

After 20 years, the Anjunabeats family continues to run deep.

By Cameron Sunkel
Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

Daft Punk Share Rare, Unmasked Performance Footage From 1997 Tour

An early glimpse of Daft Punk performing in Los Angeles has been unearthed from the legendary duo's distant archives.

By Cameron Sunkel
martin garrix ultra
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate the New Year With Exclusive DJ Mixes From Martin Garrix, Tiësto, More

Apple Music invited Purple Disco Machine, Fatboy Slim, Sub Focus and more to ring in 2023 with exclusive DJ mixes.

By Rachel Freeman

Alongside Darren Tate, Above & Beyond's Jono Grant also wrote a new success story of his own when the two forged a new collaborative alias, JODA. Since that time, synthwave-inspired earworms like "Closer" have been steadily trickling out of their camp with quality consistency.

The compilation also offers an early look at what's next on the horizon. ALPHA 9's "Calling," for example, is the lead single of what will undoubtedly be a hotly anticipated debut album cycle for the producer, who moonlights as Arty.

Dig into Anjunabeats' full "Yearbook 2022" compilation below.

Related

A photo of Above & Beyond (consisting of Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki) wearing suits.
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Share Anjunabeats' Top Releases in Volume 14 Compilation Mix

Here's what's been happening on Above & Beyond's label, Anjunabeats...

A&B New Press Photo_Credit Amelia Troubridge
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Announce Upcoming Mix Compilation, Anjunabeats Volume 14

A new Anjunabeats mix is due out at the end of May.

Above & Beyond and Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond and Seven Lions Release Long-Awaited "See The End"

Above & Beyond and Seven Lions have shared a collaboration years in the making.

above & beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Curate Iconic Anjunabeats Tracks to Celebrate Label's 20th Anniversary [EXCLUSIVE]

Few electronic music labels have fostered as timeless a legacy as Anjunabeats.

O2 Arena, Prague above & Beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Drop Hypnotic Progressive House Single, "Chains"

Premiered during the band’s Group Therapy 450 celebration at The Drumsheds London last September, “Chains” marks the group’s third single with Marty Longstaff.

3_Lcw6Gw
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Reunite with Marty Longstaff for "Flying By Candlelight"

Plus Anjunadeep 10, and the Anjunabeats North American Spring Tour

Above and Beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Drop "Another Angel"

This track may ring a bell for some.

Above & Beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Announce Third Anjuna Label, "Reflections" and Debut Singles

The new imprint will focus on downtempo, ambient, and alternative releases primed for mood listening and turndown time.