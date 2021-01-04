Anna Lunoe Kicks Off 2021 With Party-Starting Diplo & Friends Mix: Listen

Since her grand return to the dance music scene in late 2020, Anna Lunoe has sunk her teeth in and is not letting go. After closing the year with a banging single on Diplo's Mad Decent banner, "Ice Cream," her first release in over a year, she has once again linked up with the famed producer for a must-listen mix on his radio show.

The renowned Australian DJ and dance music producer recently dropped a party-starting mix to kick off the new year, hopping on guest mix duties for Diplo's "Diplo & Friends" show on BBC Radio 1. The exclusive set is a masterclass in house mixing, spanning a carefully curated blend of her own originals and tracks from Disclosure, Channel Tres, Chris Lake and Armand Van Helden. If this set is any indication, Lunoe is primed for a monster 2021. You can listen to the full mix here.

To read more about Lunoe's experiences navigating the electronic music industry as a new mother, read our December 2020 interview with her.

