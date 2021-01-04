Anna Lunoe Kicks Off 2021 With Party-Starting Diplo & Friends Mix: Listen

Anna Lunoe Kicks Off 2021 With Party-Starting Diplo & Friends Mix: Listen

If this set is any indication, Lunoe is primed for a monster 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

María José Govea

Since her grand return to the dance music scene in late 2020, Anna Lunoe has sunk her teeth in and is not letting go. After closing the year with a banging single on Diplo's Mad Decent banner, "Ice Cream," her first release in over a year, she has once again linked up with the famed producer for a must-listen mix on his radio show.

The renowned Australian DJ and dance music producer recently dropped a party-starting mix to kick off the new year, hopping on guest mix duties for Diplo's "Diplo & Friends" show on BBC Radio 1. The exclusive set is a masterclass in house mixing, spanning a carefully curated blend of her own originals and tracks from Disclosure, Channel Tres, Chris Lake and Armand Van Helden. If this set is any indication, Lunoe is primed for a monster 2021. You can listen to the full mix here.

To read more about Lunoe's experiences navigating the electronic music industry as a new mother, read our December 2020 interview with her.

Eq6HTUiVkAAPjK8

FOLLOW ANNA LUNOE:

Facebook: facebook.com/annalunoe
Twitter: twitter.com/annalunoe
Instagram: instagram.com/annalunoe
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Vrs9mC

Related

IMG_9984
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe Demands Attention with New EP, Right Party

The four-track release features two fresh songs with unmistakable energy.

Anna Lunoe
INTERVIEWS

One Year, Two Children and a Global Pandemic Later, Anna Lunoe Is Back [Interview]

"Ice Cream," Lunoe's first release in over a year, is a triumphant return to the dance music scene.

Anna Lunoe
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #11: Anna Lunoe

In a special episode, join us live as we create an ice cream sundae crafted by Anna Lunoe.

Anna Lunoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe and Wuki Get Together for "What You Need"

These two powerhouses know how to make a hit!

anna lunoe one mix
NEWS

Anna Lunoe’s Tomorrowland 2018 Set To Stream On Beats 1 One Mix This Weekend

She also mentioned her guilty pleasure record is Pon De Floor, and that she has never played Fortnite.

Sia Diplo
NEWS

Diplo Confirms 2021 Release of Major Lazer and Sia Collaboration, "Titans"

One of Major Lazer's most anticipated collaborations is set to arrive next year.

unnamed-3
MUSIC RELEASES

"One Thirty" by Anna Lunoe and Nina Las Vegas Has So Much Girl Power

The Australian producers have been friends for years, but the track "One Thirty" is their first collaboration together.

Anna Lunoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe & Sleepy Tom Release New Track 'Stay Awake' [LISTEN]

It's not hard to stay awake for this impressive collaboration.