Skip to main content
Anna Lunoe's New House Single Is "Dark, Rowdy and Made to Play": Listen

Anna Lunoe's New House Single Is "Dark, Rowdy and Made to Play": Listen

"Double Dip" has been in the works since 2019, when Lunoe wrote its infectious refrain with Madison Rose.

Billy Zammit

"Double Dip" has been in the works since 2019, when Lunoe wrote its infectious refrain with Madison Rose.

Nobody does club music like Anna Lunoe

And while the Aussie's release schedule may have slowed down in recent years, her latest, "Double Dip," once again marks this momma bear's territory as one of the most consistently innovative players in the house music game.

"It's dark, fun, rowdy, made to play and going straight in my set," Lunoe said in a press release.

"Double Dip" gets things moving and grooving with a banging four-on-the-floor beat and throbbing bassline, arranged alongside crashing hi-hats and whirring techno synths. "Lick, lick, lick, lick / Tastes good, so I double dip,” flow its sultry vocals, written with Madison Rose. Sprinkled throughout are light bursts of garage sonics, expertly rounding out the earworm's firecracker soundscapes.

Recommended Articles

ukraine
EVENTS

The Blessed Madonna, Róisín Murphy, More to Perform at Fundraising Rave for Ukraine

The event will take place at London's Venue MOT across two rooms.

By Lennon Cihak
1 hour ago
Wasteland_brphotoco133
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the 2022 Wasteland Festival, a SoCal Hard Dance Utopia

Lil Texas, Da Tweekaz, Sub Zero Project and more performed at Basscon's two-day takeover at the NOS Events Center.

By Brian Rapaport
1 hour ago
daily-buchla_20190909
INDUSTRY

Fortnite Creator Epic Games Acquires Bandcamp

Bandcamp co-founder Ethan Diamond will retain his role as the company's CEO.

By Nick Yopko
2 hours ago

“I'm so happy with the balance of masculine and feminine energy," Lunoe added. "Over the past two years, at least three other producers heard the demo through my publishers and asked to work on it, but I just couldn't give it away! I knew at some point I would have the right moment to make the track for it.”

"Double Dip" is out now via the Nina Las Vegas-helmed NLV Records, ahead of an EP from Lunoe due later this year. Stream it here

FOLLOW ANNA LUNOE:

Facebook: facebook.com/annalunoe
Twitter: twitter.com/annalunoe
Instagram: instagram.com/annalunoe
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Vrs9mC

Related

Anna Lunoe and Genesis Owusu
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe Teams Up With Genesis Owusu for Silky Smooth House Track, "Back Seat"

The acid house-inspired track, which is Lunoe's first original of the year, comes paired with a moody music video shot on iPhones over quarantine.

Anna Lunoe
INTERVIEWS

One Year, Two Children and a Global Pandemic Later, Anna Lunoe Is Back [Interview]

"Ice Cream," Lunoe's first release in over a year, is a triumphant return to the dance music scene.

IMG_9984
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe Demands Attention with New EP, Right Party

The four-track release features two fresh songs with unmistakable energy.

Anna Lunoe
NEWS

Anna Lunoe Kicks Off New Podcast With Special Guest Chris Lake: Listen

"Create/Destroy" features meaningful conversations with artists of all kinds and offers resources for fellow creators.

unnamed-3
MUSIC RELEASES

"One Thirty" by Anna Lunoe and Nina Las Vegas Has So Much Girl Power

The Australian producers have been friends for years, but the track "One Thirty" is their first collaboration together.

Anna Lunoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe Kicks Off 2021 With Party-Starting Diplo & Friends Mix: Listen

If this set is any indication, Lunoe is primed for a monster 2021.

Anna Lunoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe and Wuki Get Together for "What You Need"

These two powerhouses know how to make a hit!

Anna Lunoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe & Sleepy Tom Release New Track 'Stay Awake' [LISTEN]

It's not hard to stay awake for this impressive collaboration.