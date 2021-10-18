Anna Lunoe Teams Up With Genesis Owusu for Silky Smooth House Track, "Back Seat"

When it comes to electronic music-making, it truly can take a village. Anna Lunoe's latest release, a collab with Genesis Owusu called "Back Seat," is our case in point.

Out via the Nina Las Vegas-helmed NLV Records, "Back Seat" is a hip-shaking acid house triumph. It's also Lunoe's first original single of the year, marking an exciting return for the Australian dance music veteran.

The song shines bright with Owusu's silky smooth vocals. They're perfectly matched by an infectiously funky bassline from Aussie artist Touch Sensitive, guaranteed to be stuck in your head for days.

And those aren't the only friends who pitched in, according to Lunoe. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Jack Glass of Bag Raiders provided back-end support, while the original demo came from a 2019 session with Channel Tres. Even its music video came from a handful of collaborators: friends, partners and family who shot its clips on iPhones during lockdown.

"I learned endless amounts while making it," Lunoe said in a press release of the process. "It unlocked a whole new layer in my production capabilities and everything I’ve made has been easier and better since.”

Watch the video for "Back Seat," which was edited by Murli, here:

