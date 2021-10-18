October 18, 2021
Anna Lunoe Teams Up With Genesis Owusu for Silky Smooth House Track, "Back Seat"
Publish date:

Anna Lunoe Teams Up With Genesis Owusu for Silky Smooth House Track, "Back Seat"

The acid house-inspired track, which is Lunoe's first original of the year, comes paired with a moody music video shot on iPhones over quarantine.
Author:

When it comes to electronic music-making, it truly can take a village. Anna Lunoe's latest release, a collab with Genesis Owusu called "Back Seat," is our case in point. 

Out via the Nina Las Vegas-helmed NLV Records, "Back Seat" is a hip-shaking acid house triumph. It's also Lunoe's first original single of the year, marking an exciting return for the Australian dance music veteran.

The song shines bright with Owusu's silky smooth vocals. They're perfectly matched by an infectiously funky bassline from Aussie artist Touch Sensitive, guaranteed to be stuck in your head for days. 

And those aren't the only friends who pitched in, according to LunoeTotally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Jack Glass of Bag Raiders provided back-end support, while the original demo came from a 2019 session with Channel Tres. Even its music video came from a handful of collaborators: friends, partners and family who shot its clips on iPhones during lockdown. 

Recommended Articles

Anna Lunoe and Genesis Owusu
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe Teams Up With Genesis Owusu for Silky Smooth House Track, "Back Seat"

The acid house-inspired track, which is Lunoe's first original of the year, comes paired with a moody music video shot on iPhones over quarantine.

11 seconds ago
mersiv
EVENTS

Be the First to Hear Mersiv's Debut Album at His Release Party In Detroit's Majestic Theatre

The lineup also features Conrank, Dalek One, Benji Robot, and Opalyte.

13 minutes ago
EDC Las Vegas 2019 aerial shot
EVENTS

Here Are the EDC Las Vegas 2021 Set Times

Check in here to find out when your favorite artists will perform at the biggest rave in North America.

Oct 16, 2021

"I learned endless amounts while making it," Lunoe said in a press release of the process. "It unlocked a whole new layer in my production capabilities and everything I’ve made has been easier and better since.”

Watch the video for "Back Seat," which was edited by Murli, here:

FOLLOW ANNA LUNOE:

Facebook: facebook.com/annalunoe
Twitter: twitter.com/annalunoe
Instagram: instagram.com/annalunoe
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Vrs9mC

FOLLOW GENESIS OWUSU:

Facebook: facebook.com/owusugenesis
Twitter: twitter.com/genesisowusu
Instagram: instagram.com/genesisowusu
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FRx8Db

Related

Anna Lunoe
INTERVIEWS

One Year, Two Children and a Global Pandemic Later, Anna Lunoe Is Back [Interview]

"Ice Cream," Lunoe's first release in over a year, is a triumphant return to the dance music scene.

IMG_9984
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe Demands Attention with New EP, Right Party

The four-track release features two fresh songs with unmistakable energy.

Anna Lunoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe Kicks Off 2021 With Party-Starting Diplo & Friends Mix: Listen

If this set is any indication, Lunoe is primed for a monster 2021.

Anna Lunoe
NEWS

Anna Lunoe Kicks Off New Podcast With Special Guest Chris Lake: Listen

"Create/Destroy" features meaningful conversations with artists of all kinds and offers resources for fellow creators.

unnamed-3
MUSIC RELEASES

"One Thirty" by Anna Lunoe and Nina Las Vegas Has So Much Girl Power

The Australian producers have been friends for years, but the track "One Thirty" is their first collaboration together.

Anna Lunoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe and Wuki Get Together for "What You Need"

These two powerhouses know how to make a hit!

anna lunoe one mix
NEWS

Anna Lunoe’s Tomorrowland 2018 Set To Stream On Beats 1 One Mix This Weekend

She also mentioned her guilty pleasure record is Pon De Floor, and that she has never played Fortnite.

Anna Lunoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe & Sleepy Tom Release New Track 'Stay Awake' [LISTEN]

It's not hard to stay awake for this impressive collaboration.