Apashe Shares Bladerunner-Styled Music Video "Behind My Eyes" with LIA

Apashe is a creative mastermind. He’s the Lady Gaga of bass music. His distinctive vision mixed with a robust sound places him at the forefront of superb visualizations, and fans can always expect something more next level than the last. Now he’s released his track “Behind My Eyes” with LIA accompanied with a futuristic music video.

Directed by Adrian Villagomez, this cutting-edge music video is a unique blend between humans and devices that showcases sci-fi and street-fighter visuals. The team flew out to Japan before the pandemic to film the video. Villagomez is also the director of Apashe’s music video "Uebok" and his album documentary.

Earlier this spring, Apashe released his album Renaissance and the aforementioned documentary detailing the behind-the-scenes story of how it was made, stating that the record "is really about epic classical music mixed with heavy bass lines, hip-hop, and what I call majestic."

In addition to Apashe’s successful music career at the forefront of bass music, Renaissance has garnered an abundance of support in the sync licensing world. His track "Good News" was used in an Apple TV+ commercial and he's also seen placements in EA Sports commercials, the NHL, Valorant, and the Amazon series The Boys arriving in 2021.

