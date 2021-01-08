Apashe Releases Trailblazing Remix Album For "Distance" Featuring Geoffroy

Montréal-based producer Apashe is naturally gifted when it comes to melding cinematic elements with electronic music into film scores and even symphonies. He has perfected his creative process in a way that keeps listeners coming back for more, and his new remix album for his smash single "Distance" featuring Geoffroy serves up a continuation of bangers.

The remix bundle spans five stunning remixes for the trailblazing single and features massive reworks from the legendary KOAN Sound, Russian house duo Volac, UK drum & bass stalwart Macky Gee, mau5trap producer Buunshin, and rising artist Pushing Daizies. The remix pack represents the incredible diversity of genres Apashe is capable of curating and is available now on all streaming platforms.

Robust sounds, thick low ends, and dreamy sonic elements have given rise to Apashe's signature sound. After several single releases leading up to Renaissance, he finally released the highly anticipated album in April 2020 and it was wild, diverse, innovative, and packed full of all the bass elements you'd expect from an Apashe record.

Check out the full remix pack below and find it on all platforms here.

FOLLOW APASHE:

Facebook: facebook.com/Apashe.Official

Twitter: twitter.com/Apashe_Music

Instagram: instagram.com/apashe

Spotify: spoti.fi/35k1rC2