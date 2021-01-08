Apashe Releases Trailblazing Remix Album For "Distance" Featuring Geoffroy

Apashe Releases Trailblazing Remix Album For "Distance" Featuring Geoffroy

The remix album represents the incredible diversity of genres Apashe is capable of traversing.
Author:
Publish date:

Montréal-based producer Apashe is naturally gifted when it comes to melding cinematic elements with electronic music into film scores and even symphonies. He has perfected his creative process in a way that keeps listeners coming back for more, and his new remix album for his smash single "Distance" featuring Geoffroy serves up a continuation of bangers.

The remix bundle spans five stunning remixes for the trailblazing single and features massive reworks from the legendary KOAN Sound, Russian house duo Volac, UK drum & bass stalwart Macky Gee, mau5trap producer Buunshin, and rising artist Pushing Daizies. The remix pack represents the incredible diversity of genres Apashe is capable of curating and is available now on all streaming platforms.

Robust sounds, thick low ends, and dreamy sonic elements have given rise to Apashe's signature sound. After several single releases leading up to Renaissance, he finally released the highly anticipated album in April 2020 and it was wild, diverse, innovative, and packed full of all the bass elements you'd expect from an Apashe record.

Check out the full remix pack below and find it on all platforms here.

Apashe 'Distance Remixes' Art

FOLLOW APASHE:

Facebook: facebook.com/Apashe.Official
Twitter: twitter.com/Apashe_Music
Instagram: instagram.com/apashe
Spotify: spoti.fi/35k1rC2

Related

Apashe
MUSIC RELEASES

Apashe's "Renaissance" Album is Here, and It's His Best Work Yet

The album has found the perfect home Black Tiger Sex Machine's Kannibalen Records.

Apashe John De Buck
MUSIC RELEASES

Apashe Shares Documentary on Making of Groundbreaking "Renaissance" Album

The documentary details the creative process behind his sonically pleasing "Renaissance" LP.

A color press photo of Denver DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) with a red background by Alexandra Gavillet.
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Releases "ASCEND" Remix Package Featuring SLANDER, 3LAU, Snakehips, and More

The talent on this remix album is unbelievable.

alanis morrisette
MUSIC RELEASES

Iconic Singer Alanis Morissette Releases New Remix Album Featuring Trans-Inclusive Female Artists

The album includes six reworks of tracks from the famed singer's July project "Such Pretty Forks in the Road," her first album in eight years.

DNMO Press Photo - Definition Forbidden EP on Deadbeats Records
MUSIC RELEASES

DNMO and The Arcturians Release Fiery Single "Without You Near" on Deadbeats

DNMO yet again proves his production capabilities have no boundaries, stretching into an uncharted genre with ease.

Younjosh 2020 Album
MUSIC RELEASES

Younjosh Releases Album Dedicated to All Things "2020"

A diverse, multi-genre album created to "bring a little peace and put a smile" on your face.

grimes
MUSIC RELEASES

Grimes Releases Full "Miss Anthropocene" Remix Album Featuring REZZ, Richie Hawtin, More

Grimes recruited some of techno's biggest tastemakers for her brand new remix album.

Apashe John De Buck
MUSIC RELEASES

Apashe Shares Bladerunner-Styled Music Video "Behind My Eyes" with LIA

"Behind My Eyes" takes Apashe’s vision to the next level... again.