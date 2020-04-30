Apashe Shares Documentary on Making of Groundbreaking "Renaissance" Album

Apashe released his jaw-dropping album Renaissance a few weeks ago on Kannibalen Records. Now he's released a mini documentary detailing the creative process behind the album.

The documentary begins with Apashe saying, "The album is really about epic, classical music, mixed with heavy bass lines, hip-hop, and what I call majestic."

Renaissance wasn't an easy project, and Apashe stated that the "electronic music scene was on repeat and nothing was evolving." Thankfully, this LP reignited his interest and creativity again.

Renaissance is an Apashe masterpiece. He traveled the globe to complete it, including a trip to Prague, Czech Republic to record a 69-piece orchestra. The amount of time, creative energy, and detail that went into the whole album is astounding, and it's apparent in this short documentary. His cutting-edge audio manipulation between flawless sound design and meticulously recorded orchestral sounds places the record among the best in 2020 so far.

Apashe is on a mission to continue to evolve his sound and push the limits of what modern electronic music can be. There's no doubt this is the beginning of another renaissance for him and bass music.

FOLLOW APASHE:

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/lindien

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Apashe.Official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Apashe_Music

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apashe/