Apple Music Ends 2020 With Exclusive DJ Mixes from 21 of Electronic Music's Biggest Acts

This year, Apple Music has expanded its curation efforts with the addition of DJ mixes on its streaming platform. The move saw Apple Music begin to incorporate everything from live sets, such as Tiësto's socially-distanced 2020 Red Rocks Amphitheater performance, to pre-recorded mixes in their "One Mix" series.

Now, Apple Music is rounding out 2020 in spectacular fashion with 21 exclusively curated DJ mixes from some of the biggest names in electronic music. Carl Cox, Madeon, Charlotte de Witte, CamelPhat, The Blessed Madonna, Honey Dijon, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Dixon are just a handful of the artists who have contributed to the year-end festivities.

The mixes serve as an hourlong showcase of each artist's releases and favorite selections from 2020, as well as a preview of what's to come moving forward. In a year marred by the fallout from the global COVID-19 pandemic, Apple Music's curated list of mixes provides fans with some semblance of relief, imparting some much-needed optimism for 2021.

Check out some of the exclusive Apple Music NYE 2021 mixes below.

Disclosure

Charlotte de Witte

Jamie Jones

The Blessed Madonna

CamelPhat

Madeon

Honey Dijon

Lane 8

Logic1000

Carl Cox

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Dixon

For the full roster of mixes, visit Apple Music.