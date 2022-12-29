Skip to main content
Celebrate the New Year With Exclusive DJ Mixes From Martin Garrix, Tiësto, More

Celebrate the New Year With Exclusive DJ Mixes From Martin Garrix, Tiësto, More

Apple Music invited Purple Disco Machine, Fatboy Slim, Sub Focus and more to ring in 2023 with exclusive DJ mixes.

Rutger Geerling

Apple Music invited Purple Disco Machine, Fatboy Slim, Sub Focus and more to ring in 2023 with exclusive DJ mixes.

Recap the year we all returned to the dancefloor with Apple Music's new exclusive series of New Year's DJ mixes.

The platform has invited a bevy of high-profile artists to create curated, hourlong mixes to ring in 2023. Available to stream only on Apple Music, the series features the sounds of Martin Garrix, Tiësto, SG Lewis, Major Lazer and many more.

Tiësto Zouk

Tiësto performing at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas.

Now in its third installment, Apple Music’s New Year's series has become a year-end staple for the electronic dance music community. This year, 29 artists developed mixes to share with fans.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

martin garrix ultra
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate the New Year With Exclusive DJ Mixes From Martin Garrix, Tiësto, More

Apple Music invited Purple Disco Machine, Fatboy Slim, Sub Focus and more to ring in 2023 with exclusive DJ mixes.

By Rachel Freeman
fisher
NEWS

FISHER and His Record Label Dominated Beatport Charts In 2022

The famed "Losing It" producer notched Beatport's top-selling track of 2022.

By Lennon Cihak
Sofi Tukker
EVENTS

From Producing Bangers to Sculpting a Six-Pack, These DJs Open Up About New Year's Resolutions

Ahead of their performances at San Diego's Proper NYE, SOFI TUKKER, Mark Knight and more shared their 2023 goals with EDM.com.

By Ulises Vargas

Last year's slate of mixes featured ILLENIUM, Alison Wonderland, Fred again.. and more. The year prior, Apple Music recruited Channel Tres, Chris Lake and Disclosure, among others.

You can stream this year's exclusive mixes here

Related

Apple Music Launches New danceXL Playlist (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

Apple Music Ends 2020 With Exclusive DJ Mixes from 21 of Electronic Music's Biggest Acts

Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Madeon, Disclosure, and many more are featured in Apple Music's year-end celebrations.

Hands in the air concert purple lights
NEWS

Celebrate New Year's Eve with Deezer's Exclusive DJ Mixes

On New Year's Eve, Deezer will offer its users a new way to stream DJ mixes.

A blue-tinted photo of Madeon (real name Hugo Leclercq) courtesy of Jasmine Safaeian.
MUSIC RELEASES

Kick 2020 to the Curb With Madeon's New Year's Eve DJ Mix

His hourlong Apple Music mix features music from Justice, Rezz, Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, and more.

DJ Minx
NEWS

Apple Music Celebrates Pride Month With Mixes From CloZee, DJ Minx More

New content will launch every Sunday, with the exception of Juneteenth on June 19th, on Apple Music's designated Pride page.

Pride Parade With Apple Music Banner (Supported by Tim Cook)
NEWS

Apple Music Celebrates Pride With 16 Exclusive Mixes From DJs in the LGBTQ+ Community

Apple Music has shared 16 exclusive DJ mixes from talented LGBTQ+ artists such as KANDY, Andrew Bayer, Kittens, Ducky and more as part of their ongoing celebration of Pride.

Tiësto Zouk
EVENTS

Las Vegas Nightclubs Reveal New Years Eve Headliners to Ring In 2023

ILLENIUM, Tiësto and more will headline events at various major nightclubs to ring in the new year.

Welcome 2019 Mixes - Beats 1 One Mix
NEWS

Beats 1 One Mix Ends Year with 24 Hour Session Of 2018's Best Mixes

There's something for everyone with mixes from electronic music mainstays The Black Madonna, Carl Cox, and Moby, modern stars Martin Garrix and Alison Wonderland, and rising producers SG Lewis, M22, and George Fitzgerald.

Martin+Garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Releases ID-Filled Tomorrowland NYE Mix on Apple Music

The Dutch prodigy's New Year's Eve 2021 mix features a slew of unreleased songs, among dozens of originals.