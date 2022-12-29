Celebrate the New Year With Exclusive DJ Mixes From Martin Garrix, Tiësto, More
Recap the year we all returned to the dancefloor with Apple Music's new exclusive series of New Year's DJ mixes.
The platform has invited a bevy of high-profile artists to create curated, hourlong mixes to ring in 2023. Available to stream only on Apple Music, the series features the sounds of Martin Garrix, Tiësto, SG Lewis, Major Lazer and many more.
Now in its third installment, Apple Music’s New Year's series has become a year-end staple for the electronic dance music community. This year, 29 artists developed mixes to share with fans.
Apple Music invited Purple Disco Machine, Fatboy Slim, Sub Focus and more to ring in 2023 with exclusive DJ mixes.
Last year's slate of mixes featured ILLENIUM, Alison Wonderland, Fred again.. and more. The year prior, Apple Music recruited Channel Tres, Chris Lake and Disclosure, among others.
You can stream this year's exclusive mixes here.