Celebrate the New Year With Exclusive DJ Mixes From Martin Garrix, Tiësto, More

Recap the year we all returned to the dancefloor with Apple Music's new exclusive series of New Year's DJ mixes.

The platform has invited a bevy of high-profile artists to create curated, hourlong mixes to ring in 2023. Available to stream only on Apple Music, the series features the sounds of Martin Garrix, Tiësto, SG Lewis, Major Lazer and many more.

Tiësto performing at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas. Megan Blair/Zouk Group Las Vegas

Now in its third installment, Apple Music’s New Year's series has become a year-end staple for the electronic dance music community. This year, 29 artists developed mixes to share with fans.

Last year's slate of mixes featured ILLENIUM, Alison Wonderland, Fred again.. and more. The year prior, Apple Music recruited Channel Tres, Chris Lake and Disclosure, among others.

You can stream this year's exclusive mixes here.