ThatBehavior & Arcando Unite With Josh Bogert For Anthemic Single “Love Me First”

Bringing together pop and future bass influences in a speaker-rattling mix, German duo ThatBehavior and Dutch star Arcando have just teamed up with the Canadian multi-talent Josh Bogert to unveil “Love Me First.” Both music production powerhouses have received massive acclaim over the years through their infectious combination of melodic future bass, trap, and pop, with “Love Me First” making up a stunning display of their vibrant styles.

"Love Me First" starts off with subtle guitar licks and minimal instrumentation that nicely supports Josh Bogert’s R&B-flavored vocal performance before playful piano starts leading the energy towards the climax. The drop explodes into a mind-bending combination of vocal chops, bright synths, and unpredictable rhythms, making up for a single that is as thoughtful as it is anthemic.

Listen to "Love Me First" below:

“The song is written like speaking to someone who has allowed themselves to be treated poorly in past relationships. All you want is just to treat them right, and wishing they had been with you in the first place so that they knew that they never had to accept being mistreated," explained the artists in a press statement.

ThatBehavior and Arcando are no strangers to working together, with “Love Me First,” which is out via Future Generation, marking their 6th collaboration to date. At only 23 years old, Arcando has been enlisted to remix the likes of R3HAB, Cheat Codes, and Tritonal, while ThatBehavior have had a more than impressive run with Future Generation over the years. “Love Me First’ is bound to assist in taking both artists’ careers to the next level as they make their way through dance music’s ranks.

