Skip to main content
ThatBehavior & Arcando Unite With Josh Bogert For Anthemic Single “Love Me First”

ThatBehavior & Arcando Unite With Josh Bogert For Anthemic Single “Love Me First”

“Love Me First” marks the 6th collaboration between ThatBehavior and Arcando.

c/o Press

“Love Me First” marks the 6th collaboration between ThatBehavior and Arcando.

Bringing together pop and future bass influences in a speaker-rattling mix, German duo ThatBehavior and Dutch star Arcando have just teamed up with the Canadian multi-talent Josh Bogert to unveil “Love Me First.” Both music production powerhouses have received massive acclaim over the years through their infectious combination of melodic future bass, trap, and pop, with “Love Me First” making up a stunning display of their vibrant styles.

"Love Me First" starts off with subtle guitar licks and minimal instrumentation that nicely supports Josh Bogert’s R&B-flavored vocal performance before playful piano starts leading the energy towards the climax. The drop explodes into a mind-bending combination of vocal chops, bright synths, and unpredictable rhythms, making up for a single that is as thoughtful as it is anthemic.

Listen to "Love Me First" below: 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ThatBehavior-Arcando
MUSIC RELEASES

ThatBehavior & Arcando Unite With Josh Bogert For Anthemic Single “Love Me First”

“Love Me First” marks the 6th collaboration between ThatBehavior and Arcando.

By Konstantinos Karakolis11 seconds ago
AZËE
MUSIC RELEASES

Rising Talent AZËE’s Skills Shine On Sophomore Single “Me & You” Alongside DAEVØ

The Montreal-based producer is well on his way toward establishing himself as a dance music heavy-hitter.

By EDM.com Staff7 minutes ago
243269176_347154810533039_3164167160538028952_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz and fknsyd Reunite on Haunting Reimagination of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)"

The ethereal rework combines both artists' eerie feels into one distinct package.

By Niko Sani50 minutes ago

“The song is written like speaking to someone who has allowed themselves to be treated poorly in past relationships. All you want is just to treat them right, and wishing they had been with you in the first place so that they knew that they never had to accept being mistreated," explained the artists in a press statement. 

ThatBehavior and Arcando are no strangers to working together, with “Love Me First,” which is out via Future Generation, marking their 6th collaboration to date. At only 23 years old, Arcando has been enlisted to remix the likes of R3HAB, Cheat Codes, and Tritonal, while ThatBehavior have had a more than impressive run with Future Generation over the years. “Love Me First’ is bound to assist in taking both artists’ careers to the next level as they make their way through dance music’s ranks.

FOLLOW THATBEHAVIOR:

Facebook: facebook.com/thatbehavior
Twitter: twitter.com/ThatBehavior
Instagram: instagram.com/thatbehavior
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lO2XnN

FOLLOW ARCANDO:

Facebook: facebook.com/arcandomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/arcandomusic
Instagram: instagram.com/arcandomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3LSdCIz

Tags
terms:
ThatBehaviorJosh BogertArcando

Related

PEEKABOO
MUSIC RELEASES

PEEKABOO Unites With Caspa For Brain-Melting Collaboration, “RELOAD”

The massive release comes just before PEEKABOO embarks on his Hide & Seek Tour.

josh pan
MUSIC RELEASES

josh pan Debuts New Single and Music Video, “float,” On 88rising

“float” follows Josh Pan’s recent 88rising release “go with the fire.”

Besomorph
MUSIC RELEASES

Besomorph Teams Up With RIELL For Cinematic Single, “Nightmare”

The two longtime collaborators have done it again!

gabry & aloe
MUSIC RELEASES

Gabry Ponte and Aloe Blacc—Legends Behind "Blue" and "Wake Me Up"—Join Forces for Intoxicating Dance-Pop Anthem, "Can’t Get Over You"

The track marks the first collaboration between Gabry Ponte and Aloe Blacc.

Felix Cartal & Lights
MUSIC RELEASES

Felix Cartal Teams up with Lights on Latest Release, "Love Me"

As his first release of 2019, "Love Me" begins a series of brand new tracks.

Morgan Page
MUSIC RELEASES

Morgan Page Unites With Pex L for New Single "Gone My Way"

The producer is back on Armada Music for another strong release.

Damon at the Argyle3507 1-JPEG - Full size, highest quality 1
MUSIC RELEASES

Damon Sharpe Drops Poignant House Single "Lost Years" With Josh Cumbee

The single marks the award-winning producer's first track on Armada Music following his signing to the venerated dance music label.

Rad Cat
MUSIC RELEASES

Rad Cat Enlists Vocalist Dutch Melrose For Explosive EP, Love & Illusions

The young producer just released his most personal work to date.