AREA21 Unveil Next Piece of the Album Puzzle With "Pogo": Watch the Music Video

Martin Garrix and Maejor are back with the second single from their forthcoming debut album.
c/o AREA21

Martin Garrix and Maejor are back with the second single from their forthcoming debut album.

AREA21, the extraterrestrial collaborative project from Martin Garrix and Maejor, are continuing their mission on Earth and leaving electrifying music in their wake. 

After the duo recently confirmed that their debut full-length album would make contact this fall, they've now unveiled the second radio transmission from the record called "Pogo."

The track picks up where "La La La" left off, following the angsty pop swagger of its predecessor. Maejor exudes a carefree spirit, and the beat matches his energy with a pulsing bassline and smooth electric guitar riffs.

At the time of this article's publication, AREA21 are yet to announce their upcoming album's title or official release date. We have been told that fans can expect a series of songs to be rolled out over the summer with accompanying animated videos produced by award-winning animation studio Titmouse.

You can watch the official "Pogo" video in full below and stream the song across all platforms here

