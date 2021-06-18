Watch the Interstellar Music Video for AREA21's New Single "Mona Lisa"

Watch the Interstellar Music Video for AREA21's New Single "Mona Lisa"

"Mona Lisa" is the third single from AREA21’s forthcoming debut album.
Author:
Publish date:

c/o STMPD RCRDS

"Mona Lisa" is the third single from AREA21’s forthcoming debut album.

In April, Martin Garrix and Maejor announced that they would be dropping a full album under their collaborative AREA21 alias. Since announcing the LP, we've received a taste of what's to come with "La La La" and "POGO." Today they've dropped the latest single from their forthcoming project, "Mona Lisa."

In a similar fashion to their previous two singles, "Mona Lisa" embraces a pop-leaning sound while incorporating various electronic elements. It's reminiscent of a feel-good summer night, as a plucky electric bass is accompanied by upbeat percussion and Maejor's signature vocals.  

"Mona Lisa" is the third single from AREA21’s forthcoming album, which currently has no title or release date. However, fans should expect it to arrive this fall.

Listen to "Mona Lisa" on all streaming platforms here and watch the music video below. 

FOLLOW AREA21:

Facebook: facebook.com/area21
Twitter: twitter.com/area21
Instagram: instagram.com/area21
Spotify: spoti.fi/34whOez

Related

AREA21
MUSIC RELEASES

AREA21 Returns With Angsty New Single "La La La": Watch the Music Video

This is the first single from Martin Garrix and Maejor's collaborative project since 2019.

area21
MUSIC RELEASES

AREA21 Unveil Next Piece of the Album Puzzle With "Pogo": Watch the Music Video

Martin Garrix and Maejor are back with the second single from their forthcoming debut album.

AREA21
NEWS

Listen to a Preview of AREA21's New Upcoming Single

Martin Garrix and Maejor's collaborative project is set to make its grand return later this week.

Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix performing while pyrotechnics/fireworks go off in the background.
NEWS

Martin Garrix's Side Project AREA21 Announces New Music This Week

New music from Martin Garrix and Maejor is on the way!

AREA21
NEWS

Martin Garrix and Maejor Tease New AREA21 Album

A mysterious post is leading fans to believe new music may come sooner than they expected.

unnamed
NEWS

Martin Garrix and Maejor's AREA21 Confirm Debut Full-Length Album Out This Fall

AREA21 have signed to Disney Music Group's Hollywood Records ahead of their forthcoming album.

AREA21
NEWS

Martin Garrix and Maejor Wipe AREA21 Social Media Clean After New Music Tease

The duo deleted all of the content from the group's social media pages on New Year's Day, leading many to believe that new music is imminent.

area21
NEWS

Martin Garrix Announces Release Date and Shares Preview of New AREA21 Release

Across their social media pages, Garrix and Maejor teased that something new is coming next week.