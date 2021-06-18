Watch the Interstellar Music Video for AREA21's New Single "Mona Lisa"

"Mona Lisa" is the third single from AREA21’s forthcoming debut album.

In April, Martin Garrix and Maejor announced that they would be dropping a full album under their collaborative AREA21 alias. Since announcing the LP, we've received a taste of what's to come with "La La La" and "POGO." Today they've dropped the latest single from their forthcoming project, "Mona Lisa."

In a similar fashion to their previous two singles, "Mona Lisa" embraces a pop-leaning sound while incorporating various electronic elements. It's reminiscent of a feel-good summer night, as a plucky electric bass is accompanied by upbeat percussion and Maejor's signature vocals.

"Mona Lisa" is the third single from AREA21’s forthcoming album, which currently has no title or release date. However, fans should expect it to arrive this fall.

Listen to "Mona Lisa" on all streaming platforms here and watch the music video below.

FOLLOW AREA21:

Facebook: facebook.com/area21

Twitter: twitter.com/area21

Instagram: instagram.com/area21

Spotify: spoti.fi/34whOez