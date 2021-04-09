AREA21 Returns With Angsty New Single "La La La": Watch the Music Video

This is the first single from Martin Garrix and Maejor's collaborative project since 2019.

The moment is finally here, the spaceship has crashed down to earth. AREA21, the elusive collaborative project from Martin Garrix and Maejor, have dropped their long-awaited new single "La La La."

The hype for this release has been building since the beginning of the year, when the pair wiped the AREA21 social media clean, which was a clear indication of new music. The next hint came in the form of a cryptic radio transmission announcing their arrival. All the breadcrumbs have led us to this moment.

"La La La" does not disappoint. Maejor's signature vocals perform perfectly within this new aesthetic. The production features a strong electric guitar pluck, crisp kick and snare line, and delicate piano progression. The interweaving of melodies is expertly crafted, which is to be expected when Garrix is in the studio. It rounds out to be a ferocious offering filled with the perfect amount of angst.

This track sounds like the beginning of a new era for AREA21. You can watch the official music video for "La La La" below.

