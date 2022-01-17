Skip to main content
Arielle Free Teams Up With Mortimer and Joe Killington for Groovy House Single, "Soul Full"

The BBC Radio DJ and broadcaster is now diving into music production.

c/o Press

As an esteemed BBC Radio 1 presenter, DJ and label boss, Arielle Free is widely known as a key influence in the dance music industry. Now, ready to ignite her producer career after months of honing her craft deep in the studio, the Glaswegian producer is set to debut.

Out now via D4 DANCE, Free's new single "Soul Full" was produced alongside Bristol duo Mortimer. Featuring kinetic kick drums and funky synth work that surround Joe Killington’s groovy vocals, "Soul Full" sees Free's infectious energy shine through. 

Listen to the sensational "Soul Full" below.

With many years in the scene under her belt, Free’s rise is inspirational. She has carved her own unique path from once being Scotland's answer to Annie Mac, then branching out on Ministry Of Sound's "Drive Time," to earning her own show on BBC Radio 1. 

Having become one of the U.K.'s leading broadcasting and presenting talents, Free burst onto the club scene with performances at Printworks, Creamfields, Parklife, Glastonbury, Warehouse Project, Parklife, and Glastonbury, among others. Not to mention her performance for the BBC Radio 1 Ibiza Weekend alongside CamelPhat, Kölsch, Annie Mac, Danny Howard, and Solardo.

"Soul Full" sets the tone for a promising year from Arielle Free. Find her debut single on your preferred streaming platform here.

