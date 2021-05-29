A State of Trance 2021: Armin van Buuren Guides a Symphonic Journey From the Coast to the Dancefloor

The album features 39 tracks mixed by Armin van Buuren himself.
SNDR

In conjunction with the ongoing 1,000-episode celebration of A State of Trance radio show, revered trance music giant Armin van Buuren has announced the release of the label's annual compilation mix, A State of Trance 2021.

The series' 18th installment features 39 tracks mixed by van Buuren himself, showcasing the best in trance and progressive from the past year. A seamless blend of melodies transports listeners from sun-drenched, sandy beaches to obscure, dimly-light nightclubs in a two-part, four-hour-long journey.

The first mix offers an eclectic array of evolving harmonies meant to complement those long summer days. Here, you'll find the sounds of Sam Bagira, Alexander Popov & Kitone, Aly & Fila and JES, Ahmed Helmy, and two separate projects from ReOrder. 

Advancing its expedition, the second mix leaves the ocean waters and takes a deep dive into the dancefloor. As the beats pulse louder, the evening is narrated by the likes of Ørjan NilsenDavid Forbes, Ilan Bluestone, Jorn van Deynhoven, Rub!k, Craig Connelly, and two cuts from Giuseppe Ottaviani.

"I can hardly believe we’re already at the eighteenth edition in this mix album series," van Buuren said in a statement. "A lot of artists—myself included—had a lot of fun in the studio this year, and the amazing output reflects that. It was especially tough to decide which tracks would make it into the final mix, but I am very pleased with how it all turned out."

You can stream A State of Trance 2021 Mix here or listen below.

