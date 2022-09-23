Armin van Buuren Taps Iconic Songwriter Diane Warren for New Single, "Live On Love": Listen

Skip to main content
Armin van Buuren Taps Iconic Songwriter Diane Warren for New Single, "Live On Love"

"It’s not often that I find myself in the studio in the company of one of the world’s most distinguished songwriters," van Buuren said.

Christian Wade/EDM.com

Following his heart and continuously challenging the electronic music status quo, Armin van Buuren has released "Live On Love."

After employing an array of AI tech for the techno smash "Computers Take Over The World" and even releasing a guided meditation earlier this summer, it seemed no ground was left untouched for the "A State of Trance" creator. But van Buuren's latest endeavor finds him linking up a legendary songwriter, Diane Warren, to produce a rare and poignant love song.

While van Buuren has worked with countless high-profile artists over the course of his storied career, "Live On Love" is perhaps one of his biggest. Having penned nine #1 hits and 32 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100—including Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me” and Beyoncé’s “I Was Here"—Warren is one of the world's most decorated songwriters. She's been nominated for a staggering 13 Academy Awards and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001.

"It’s not often that I find myself in the studio in the company of one of the world’s most distinguished songwriters and I’m stoked to be releasing our collab with My Marianne,” van Buuren said in a press statement. “I feel like this is the perfect song for when the days grow dark and I’m sure listeners will be able to draw hope and strength from it.”

Joining forces with Swedish songstress My Marianne, whose soulful topline is an undeniable highlight, van Buuren delivers an anthem that explores the capacity of love to outweigh all else. You can listen to "Live On Love" below and find the single on streaming platforms here.

