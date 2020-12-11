Armin van Buuren Unveils 2020 "A State Of Trance Year Mix"

Armin van Buuren Unveils 2020 "A State Of Trance Year Mix"

van Buuren also shed some light on the ASOT1000 tour, which was put on ice due to the impact of COVID-19.
Mixed by the Armada Music leader himself, Armin van Buuren is back with his annual end-of-the-year mix series. This year more than ever, van Buuren hopes it serves as a beacon of positivity, instilling the much-needed sense of community many have desperately craved during this time apart. 

"A State Of Trance Year Mix 2020" features more than 100 tracks from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Above & Beyond, Aly & Fila, Cosmic Gate, Ferry Corsten, Gareth Emery, and Paul van Dyk. The two-hour mix is the perfect example of what beauty can come out of dark circumstances. Music will always serve as a shoulder to lean on not only for its creators, but also its listeners.

"It’s been a tough year for everyone," van Buuren shared in a press release. "For me personally, it was like a reset I didn’t know I really needed. COVID-19 made me realize how lucky I am to be doing this. I really miss physically connecting with people around the world and I felt a bit lost without the magic of performing for a crowd and experiencing this music together. Fortunately, I could continue broadcasting my A State Of Trance radio show from my studio in Amsterdam to connect with everyone online. I’m extremely thankful for that." 

van Buuren also shed some light on the ASOT1000 tour, which was put on ice due to the impact of COVID-19. "The planned celebrations for the ASOT1000 had to be postponed, but we will be doing something special on January 21st, the day on which we’ll broadcast the 1000th episode of A State Of Trance. There are a few surprises coming in the next few weeks, so keep an eye on my social media channels."

You can stream "A State Of Trance Year Mix 2020" below and across all platforms here

