Listen to Armin van Buuren's 109-Track "ASOT Year Mix 2022"

Armin van Buuren has unveiled a gigantic mix to honor all the great trance music released in 2022.

As fans know, the Dutch DJ and trance icon annually compiles all of his favorite songs into one mix to close out the year. Considering the scale of his platform and the renown of his long-running "A State Of Trance" show, van Buuren is perhaps the genre's most tenured selector—and that reputation is on display in his "ASOT Year Mix 2022."

Clocking in at just under two hours, the mix features a staggering 109 tracks.

"What a year it's been for Trance and I'm beyond proud to FINALLY bring you the A State Of Trance Year Mix 2022!," van Buuren tweeted. "I still wonder how I made 109 tracks fit into 2 hours."

This year's ASOT mix features music by Hardwell, Gareth Emery, Above & Beyond, Maor Levi, Cosmic Gate, Ruben de Ronde, Kryder, Emma Hewitt, Markus Schulz, Ben Nicky and of course, van Buuren.

Listen to van Buuren's "ASOT Year Mix 2022" in its entirety below, courtesy of Armada Music.

